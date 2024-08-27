Entertainment

Mouni Roy to Sana Khan- 7 TV Actresses who built successful businesses

Let's find out which other actresses are making big bucks from their businesses.

Image credits: Social Media

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia owns a cosmetic brand worth crores.

Mohena Kumari Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh is earning from her YouTube channel.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar recently launched her clothing brand.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is a popular actress and owns an advertising company.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy recently opened a restaurant in Mumbai, Bangalore and many other parts of India and owns an app.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash runs a salon along with acting.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan is away from the industry after marriage and owns an abaya brand.

Find Next One