    Kangana Ranaut's 6 most controversial statements that SHOCKED the nation

    Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken nature. Recently, she claimed that rape and murder occurred during the farmers' protest, a statement from which the BJP has distanced itself. This is not the first time Ranaut has been embroiled in controversy for her remarks. Here are six of her most controversial statements.

    article_image1
    India's 1947 Independence Was 'Begging'

    When: November 2021

    Kangana Ranaut stated that India gained 'real independence' in 2014 when Narendra Modi's government came to power. She referred to the country's 1947 independence as 'begging,' sparking outrage from the Congress party, which demanded an apology.

    article_image2

    'I Break Bones, Not My Waist'

    When: February 2021

    Responding to a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA who called her a dancer, Ranaut retorted, 'I am not Deepika, Katrina, or Alia. I am the one who has not done item numbers, refused to work with big stars like Khans. I am a Rajput, who breaks bones, not her waist.'

    article_image3

    'Time to Behead' After 'Peace, Revolution'

    When: January 2021

    Outraged by the alleged disrespect shown to Hindu deities in the web series 'Tandav,' Ranaut shared a post stating, 'Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Shishupal. First peace, then revolution. Now is the time to behead them. Jai Shri Krishna.'

    article_image4

    Comparing Mumbai to POK

    When: September 2020

    Accusing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her against returning to Mumbai, Ranaut wrote, 'The Shiv Sena leader has threatened me not to return to Mumbai. Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) to me now.'

    article_image5

    Film Industry 'Full of Traitors'

    When: March 2019

    After the Pulwama attack, when actress Shabana Azmi was scheduled to visit Pakistan for a performance, Ranaut said, 'People like Shabana Azmi are with the 'tukde-tukde gang.' When Pakistani artists have been banned after the Uri attack, why do they need to go to Pakistan?'

    article_image6

    Calling Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar 'B-Grade'

    When: October 2023

    Amidst the nepotism and insider-outsider debate in Bollywood following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ranaut, in an interview, called Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu 'B-grade actresses.' She later clarified, 'No matter how hard they try, they will never be considered equal to Alia or Ananya.'

