Rumoured love birds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor watch 'Barbie', enjoy romantic movie date night; see pics

    In a recent video posted by a fan, rumoured lovers Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday can be seen enjoying a date night in front of the Hollywood film Barbie.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    The rumours of a connection between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines all week. The couple was seen driving around Mumbai shortly after they appeared to be on a date night. They had just returned from a holiday in Europe. The most recent Hollywood film 'Barbie' was watched by Aditya and Ananya, it has now been revealed based on a fresh video uploaded by a fan.The paparazzi photographed Aditya and Ananya last Saturday night as they were travelling through Mumbai despite the torrential rain. A fangirl posted a new video of the couple watching Barbie on the same night they went on a date. Barbie was directed by Greta Gerwig.

    The lucky fan managed to take selfies with both Aditya and Ananya as they were walking in the same theatre. She also got to videotape Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya was seen sporting a face mask and black trousers with a white shirt. Ananya matched the Barbie motif well with her casual pink clothing and dishevelled hairstyle. The fan captioned the post with, “major fangirl moment during the 'Barbie' movie with @adityaroykapur & @ananyapanday.”

    Although neither Aditya nor Ananya have publicly acknowledged their relationship, the couple's recent appearances on numerous occasions have taken social media by storm. They first went to a performance together in Spain before spending some time together by a lake in Portugal. From their romantic trip to Europe, videos and images have gone viral. They were seen hanging out together in Doha as well. They couldn't stop blushing in front of the cameras when they got back to Mumbai. Barbie fever has now spread to the rumoured lovebirds as well as the rest of the world. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rashi Kulkarni (@aboutrashi)

    In terms of her career, Ananya is set to star in the upcoming comedy 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Prior to that, she would allegedly make a surprise appearance for a song in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', a film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Aditya's next appearance will be with Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's forthcoming film 'Metro In Dino'.

