    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH

    The rumored bollywood couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, got spotted looking mushy and romantic on their dinner date as they waved hands at paps.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Bollywood industry's newest rumored couple and lovebirds, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, continue to go strong on the relationship front. The rumored couple got spotted on a date night on Monday. 

    The two didn't react while being captured by the paparazzi as they geared up to leave in a car. While Vijay was driving the car in the driver's seat, Tamannaah sat by his side. The duo looked adorable and so in love with each other.

    Tamannaah and Vijay's date night video from Monday night went viral on social media. The video got posted by a renowned paparazzo account on their official handle. In the video, While Tamannaah was in a two-tone grey trousers and white vest, Vijay looked dapper in a grey checkered shirt over a black t-shirt. They also waved to the photographers briefly.

    Many in the comments section claimed the two were an unsuitable pair. But many also praised them for "wah ... kafi unpredictable (wow, quite unpredictable)." Another wrote, "They seem like a nice and genuine couple." One more wrote, "They look cute together. " A comment also read: "Both of them have good taste."

    Tamannaah and Vijay got spotted a few times out and about the city since they got clicked and captured in a romantic mood at a New Year party. In February, Vijay also revealed his nickname for Tamannaah. While thanking her on Instagram Stories, he called her "Tamatar (tomato)."

    Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his 8-part web series, Dahaad. It stars Sonakshi Sinha along with Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. Dahaad is helmed and directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The series will release on Amazon Prime on May 12. The series features Sonakshi as a fierce cop who strives to solve a gruesome murder case with an unsuspicious criminal on the loose. He also has Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena lined up for release.

    Tamannaah has the Tamil film Jailor with Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Tamannaah has multiple other films in her kitty as well in different stages of production.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
