Rubina Dilaik PREGNANT? Netizens congratulate actress after spotting ‘baby bump’

Fans have been impatiently awaiting the announcement of television actress Rubina Dilaik and actor Abhinav Shukla's first pregnancy for a few months now. Fans are left wondering if she will be sharing the happy news soon every time her pictures and videos go online. She posted a few photos from her birthday celebration on her official social media account on Sunday, where netizens appear to have noticed a baby bump.

Rubina uploaded a couple of pictures of herself and her husband Abhinav to her Instagram account. She wore a pink chiffon kurta and white trousers, and she looked stunning. The pair is shown in the first image with their hands clasped before God. Netizens quickly brought up the fact that they can see a baby bump in the photos. Fans were eager to applaud her in the post's comment section.

HOW DID FANS REACT? As they pointed out the baby bump they spotted, online users showered her with love and devotion in the comments area. "Saw your baby bump in your vlog," one person wrote. Congratulations!" Someone else said, "Ruby is pregnant." Another person wrote, "Ohh congratulations on the baby bump." "I think she's pregnant," said one. "Bahubali ne kattapa ko kyu mara ke baad most asked question h 'is Rubina pregnant?'" another person said. "Seems like some little feet are arriving soon," another person said.

WORK FRONT: On the professional front, Rubina most recently made it to the finals of the celebrity dance competition 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10'. She participated in season 12 of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as well. In 2022, she made her Hindi cinema debut in 'Ardh', a film directed by Palash Muchhal and starring Rajpal Yadav.

