Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rubina Dilaik PREGNANT? Netizens congratulate actress after spotting ‘baby bump’

    Rubina Dilaik's 'baby bump,' which has sparked rumours that she may be pregnant, has left internet users in awe.
     

    Rubina Dilaik PREGNANT? Netizens congratulate actress after spotting baby bump ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Fans have been impatiently awaiting the announcement of television actress Rubina Dilaik and actor Abhinav Shukla's first pregnancy for a few months now. Fans are left wondering if she will be sharing the happy news soon every time her pictures and videos go online. She posted a few photos from her birthday celebration on her official social media account on Sunday, where netizens appear to have noticed a baby bump.

    ALSO READ: The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

    Rubina uploaded a couple of pictures of herself and her husband Abhinav to her Instagram account. She wore a pink chiffon kurta and white trousers, and she looked stunning. The pair is shown in the first image with their hands clasped before God. Netizens quickly brought up the fact that they can see a baby bump in the photos. Fans were eager to applaud her in the post's comment section. 

    HOW DID FANS REACT? As they pointed out the baby bump they spotted, online users showered her with love and devotion in the comments area. "Saw your baby bump in your vlog," one person wrote. Congratulations!" Someone else said, "Ruby is pregnant." Another person wrote, "Ohh congratulations on the baby bump." "I think she's pregnant," said one. "Bahubali ne kattapa ko kyu mara ke baad most asked question h 'is Rubina pregnant?'" another person said. "Seems like some little feet are arriving soon," another person said.

    WORK FRONT: On the professional front, Rubina most recently made it to the finals of the celebrity dance competition 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10'. She participated in season 12 of Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as well. In 2022, she made her Hindi cinema debut in 'Ardh', a film directed by Palash Muchhal and starring Rajpal Yadav.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Tirupati temple for darshan goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan amplifies party mode; 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from 'Jawan' is out now vma

    Shah Rukh Khan amplifies party mode; 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from 'Jawan' is out now

    Kusha Kapila makes public appearance: First since dismissing dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor MSW

    Kusha Kapila makes public appearance: First since dismissing dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

    Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has a favourite actor apart from his father. Know who he is! ADC

    Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has a favourite actor apart from his father. Know who he is!

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya vma

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya

    Is emotional climax of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kushi' leaked? Know details vma

    Is emotional climax of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kushi' leaked? Know details

    Recent Stories

    Raksha Bandhan 2023 7 traditional foods to enjoy on Rakhi gcw eai

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 traditional foods to enjoy on Rakhi

    Realme C51 launch date ANNOUNCED Check out expected price specifications more gcw

    Realme C51 launch date ANNOUNCED! Check out expected specifications & more

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Bee Hummingbird to Goldcrest: 7 lightest birds in the world ATG

    Bee Humming Bird to Goldcrest: 7 lightest birds in the world

    Shah Rukh Khan amplifies party mode; 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from 'Jawan' is out now vma

    Shah Rukh Khan amplifies party mode; 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song from 'Jawan' is out now

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon