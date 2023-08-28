Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Tirupati temple for darshan goes VIRAL - WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor visited Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala on August 28. Last time, she went to the temple with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and her young sister, Khushi Kapoor. The actress's recent visit to Tirupati temple amid tight security went VIRAL.

Janhvi Kapoor often visits Tirumala temple. Many photos/videos from her visits go viral. In April 2023, several glimpses of the actress from her Tirumala visit with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor went viral. On August 28, Janhvi visited Tirupati temple. She was making her way into temple premises encircled by tight security. Janhvi Kapoor was entering the Tirumala temple premises surrounded by tight security. The actress wore a purple saree without makeup and braided hair as she visited the temple on Monday.

In April, Janhvi Kapoor got clicked and papped visiting Tirumala temple with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor. The video shared by the leading Indian wire news agency on their official X (formerly Twitter) account had the actress dressed in a pink and green lehenga. While Shikhar was wearing a white dhoti and silk stole. The duo was joined by her younger sister, Khushi. The video showed Janhvi and Khushi seeking blessings as Shikhar accompanied the two.

For those unaware, Janhvi Kapoor was subjected to a lot of judgment when she made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak in 2018. The fact that she was the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor made her the epicentre of the nepotism debate in Bollywood. But, after the romantic drama film became a commercial success, it became known and accepted that she was more than her filmy family background. Then came Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and recently, Bawaal. Janhvi is as much in her family as she is in her career.

After recently sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, Janhvi will wow audiences with her acting alongside stellar star Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi has been shooting for the drama Ulajh. She would also mark her big Tollywood debut with the Telugu movie Devara, which also stars NTR Jr.

