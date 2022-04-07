OOPS moment: Rakhi Sawant suffered wardrobe malfunction at RRR's success bash (Video)

Rakhi Sawant had an oops moment at the RRR Rs 1000 crore success celebration. She was repeatedly observed tugging her skirt down whenever it slipped.

RRR has proven to be a huge box office success. The film has surpassed the 200 crore mark in Hindi and has grossed a staggering 1000 crore globally. Celebrations were in order, as predicted, and SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR rejoiced with the media yesterday evening. Other guests were Rakhi Sawant, Johnny Lever, and Aamir Khan.

The movie had amazing performances by actors like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn wowed the audience. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli recently toasted their film's triumph in Mumbai. Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Makarand Deshpande, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, and others attended the celebration.

Rakhi Sawant also attended the event and posed with Aamir, Karan, Ayan, and Johny Lever. The actress donned an orange body-fitting thigh-high split skirt with a long-sleeved crop top. She finished off her outfit with a blonde wig, dreadlocks, and sunglasses. But all eyes were on her red slit skirt, which had a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet many times.

Later, on social media, a video of Rakhi's oops moment went viral, in which the actress was seen continually clutching her skirt as it slipped down. The actress was photographed clutching her skirt to close the space between the slit and her thighs.

Besides that, many social media users trolled Rakhi Sawant over her revealing fashion choice. A user wrote, “Ek urfi kafi hai . Aur ek nahi chahiye” Another commented, “Are isse achcha kapde hi nhi pahene ke … kyaa” Another troll shared, “Are madam party mein aayi ho,beach mein nahin” “Famous hone ke liye ye nagi ho jaiyegyi,” a comment read.