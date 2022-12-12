RRR star Ram Charan, Upasana expecting their first baby; soon to be grandfather Chiranjeevi confirms news

Good news for Konidela family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to become parents soon

Ram Charan is expecting their first kid with his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Yes, we recently learned that they will become parents shortly. The Konidelas had made an official proclamation about it too. The year 2023 will undoubtedly be exceptional for Ram Charan and the Konidela family.

Telugu superstar confirmed the news and soon-to-be grandfather Chiranjeevi on Twitter on Monday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, the Telugu superstar wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Ram Charan, later retweeted the post and added a folded hand emoji along with a red heart. Fans have filled the post with congratulations for the pair. Some people believe the couple is expecting a son. "I know it's a boy," I say. I'm delighted for you... "I wouldn't be surprised if it's twins," an admirer said on Twitter.

Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy in July. For the uninitiated, RC and Upasana met in college. After a year of dating, they married on June 14, 2012. Ram and Upasana are marriage goals in many ways, from celebrating each other to caring for and displaying love in public. And, needless to say, their joy will know no bounds the day they welcome their child into the world.

Upasana and Ram Charan's love tale

The couple is the epitome of opposites attract. RC is a fairly quiet guy. However, his businesswoman wife Upasana, is an extrovert. The Tollywood pair met in college and got engaged at a star-studded affair on December 11, 2011. They married in June 2012, and their royal reception was held in Hyderabad, where many Bollywood celebrities and politicians attended. The power couple has been happily married for ten years.

Upcoming films starring Ram Charan

The RRR star will appear on the work front in RC15, an untitled multilingual film. The film, directed by Shankar, will star Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan in pivotal roles. He has also collaborated with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his Tollywood debut under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.