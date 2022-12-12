Iconic singer Elton John quits microblogging platform Twitter due to misinformation

Another not-so-shocking update from the Hollywood industry is finally here. Elton John has quit Twitter. He has mentioned how misinformation is the main factor behind the same in his tweet. It is not the first time that a celebrity has quit the platform.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter as the new head, several globally renowned Hollywood celebrities have quit the platform. These celebrities took this drastic step because of Elon's new policies that do not even allow making fun of anyone citing it as a violation of Twitter rules and policy. Joining the bandwagon is the Grammy-award-winning veteran singing legend, Elton John. Elton John has permanently quit the social media platform Twitter.

Elton John is one of the biggest names today in the Hollywood music industry. He is a nuanced legendary singer that needs no further introduction. The people who have grown up listening to Elton John's music and songs are a part of his global fandom, which keeps growing with each passing day. Elton John has collaborated with some of the finest singers and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, and so on.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that the microblogging site Twitter has been on the receiving end of flak and ire from Hollywood celebs. Ever since Elon Musk took over, the app has started changing drastically for the worst.

Veteran singer Elton John has officially decided to no longer use Twitter citing "misinformation" as the reason. The singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement posted on the microblogging site. Elton wrote about how he has always used music as a platform to bring people together. He tweeted, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

He mentioned about no longer using Twitter as a platform because of their recent policy changes. Elton wrote, "I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

For those unaware, The platform had announced around two weeks ago that now onwards, it will no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to John's tweet post, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes the singer returns to the platform soon. Elon's tweet read, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?".

