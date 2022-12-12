Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iconic singer Elton John quits microblogging platform Twitter due to misinformation

    Another not-so-shocking update from the Hollywood industry is finally here. Elton John has quit Twitter. He has mentioned how misinformation is the main factor behind the same in his tweet. It is not the first time that a celebrity has quit the platform. 

    Iconic singer Elton John quits microblogging platform Twitter due to misinformation vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    Since Elon Musk took over Twitter as the new head, several globally renowned Hollywood celebrities have quit the platform. These celebrities took this drastic step because of Elon's new policies that do not even allow making fun of anyone citing it as a violation of Twitter rules and policy. Joining the bandwagon is the Grammy-award-winning veteran singing legend, Elton John. Elton John has permanently quit the social media platform Twitter. 

    Elton John is one of the biggest names today in the Hollywood music industry. He is a nuanced legendary singer that needs no further introduction. The people who have grown up listening to Elton John's music and songs are a part of his global fandom, which keeps growing with each passing day. Elton John has collaborated with some of the finest singers and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, and so on.

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship

    Surprisingly, this is not the first time that the microblogging site Twitter has been on the receiving end of flak and ire from Hollywood celebs. Ever since Elon Musk took over, the app has started changing drastically for the worst. 

    Veteran singer Elton John has officially decided to no longer use Twitter citing "misinformation" as the reason. The singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement posted on the microblogging site. Elton wrote about how he has always used music as a platform to bring people together. He tweeted, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

    He mentioned about no longer using Twitter as a platform because of their recent policy changes. Elton wrote, "I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

     

     

    For those unaware, The platform had announced around two weeks ago that now onwards, it will no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to John's tweet post, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes the singer returns to the platform soon. Elon's tweet read, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?".

    ALSO READ: ABC has discarded the Backstreet Boys holiday special due to rape allegations leveled against Nick Carter

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Besharam Rang: SRK and Deepika's sizzling chemistry with Shilpa Rao's vocals are a dream combination vma

    Besharam Rang: SRK and Deepika's sizzling chemistry with Shilpa Rao's vocals are a dream combination

    Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now vma

    Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

    Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship vma

    Selena Gomez breaks mum on Tiktok claim about being skinny during her and ex Justin Bieber relationship

    Malaika Arora met American rapper Post Malone, shares some fangirl moment RBA

    Malaika Arora met American rapper Post Malone, shares some fangirl moment

    Rajinikanth turns 72. Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and many more send wishes for Thalaivar RBA

    Rajinikanth turns 72. Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and many more send wishes for Thalaivar

    Recent Stories

    5 important tips that can help you overcome your eating disorders sur

    5 important tips that can help you overcome your eating disorders

    Phase out Rs 2000 currency notes BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi to Rajya Sabha AJR

    'Phase out Rs 2,000 currency notes': BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi to Rajya Sabha

    Elon Musk threatens to sue Twitter staff for leaking information to media Report gcw

    Elon Musk threatens to sue Twitter staff for leaking information to media: Report

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Hurts like hell from loss - Neymar upon returning on Brazil following quarters exit-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Hurts like hell from loss' - Neymar upon returning to Brazil following quarters exit

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Here's how much it may cost

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon