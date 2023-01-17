Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours

    The Naatu Naatu fever is just unstoppable now. In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment publication, the choreographer of the Golden Globe-winning song Prem Rakshith spilled beans on how he cried for 1.5 hours after this benchmark for Naatu Naatu.

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    The reviews, love, and accolades that SS Rajamouli directed film RRR has garnered from across the globe is a gigantic milestone for an Indian movie. It has become a global pan-Indian blockbuster now. After Golden Globes, RRR won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. 

    Following the win, Prem Rakshith, who choreographed the song and the hook steps, revealed that he cried in the washroom for more than one and a half hours. In a conversation with a leading Indian entertainment publication, Prem Rakshith said he went blank. He said, "It felt like it was not possible. It actually happened because of Rajamouli sir’s hard work. I am so happy. It happened because of the two heroes, NTR Jr and Ram Charan, who are so good as dancers. Keeravani sir’s music has taken off all the weight."

    ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video

    To finish the Naatu Naatu shoot, it took almost 20 days for NTR Jr and Ram Charan. Prem Rakshith divulged that the two were totally focused towards the foot-tapping number. Although it took some days for the team to finish the song, the choreographer prepared the steps in around two months. He appreciated the actors. He said that they did what got told to them. Prem Rakshith added that Rajamouli gave him a brief about what the song is about, what will happen, the concept, and everything around it."

    Further, calling Ram Charan and NTR Jr as lion and cheetah, Prem Rakshith revealed that his main concern was to match their style with as many as 118 unique steps. Shedding more light on the same, Prem said, "They are both good dancers. But, the difficult thing was their style. They both had to be synchronized. I did not know how to do that. We developed it all from zero. They have to match. That means I have to give something new, which is perfect for both of them. I can not give steps that only Charan sir would dance to and Tarak sir would not."

    ALSO READ: Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH

    Naatu Naatu is sung by Kaal Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song got dubbed in Hindi as Naacho Naacho. Directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, the Telugu magnum opus was nominated in five categories. Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V. Srinivas Mohan), and Best Song for (Naatu Naatu).

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video RBA

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video

    The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report RBA

    'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95; actress had indirect connection with Bollywood - read on RBA

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95; actress had indirect connection with Bollywood - read on

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said RBA

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said (WATCH)

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH vma

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Nepal plane crash: Officials use drones to search for last 2 passengers at crash site AJR

    Nepal plane crash: Officials use drones to search for last 2 passengers at crash site

    Mumbai Ahead of PM Modi's visit, his cutouts appear near Uddhav Thackeray's residence - adt

    Mumbai: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, his cutouts appear near Uddhav Thackeray's residence

    Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: India Hardik Singh ruled out of Wales tie with hamstring injury-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh ruled out of Wales tie with hamstring injury

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video RBA

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon