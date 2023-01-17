RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours

The Naatu Naatu fever is just unstoppable now. In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment publication, the choreographer of the Golden Globe-winning song Prem Rakshith spilled beans on how he cried for 1.5 hours after this benchmark for Naatu Naatu.

The reviews, love, and accolades that SS Rajamouli directed film RRR has garnered from across the globe is a gigantic milestone for an Indian movie. It has become a global pan-Indian blockbuster now. After Golden Globes, RRR won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Following the win, Prem Rakshith, who choreographed the song and the hook steps, revealed that he cried in the washroom for more than one and a half hours. In a conversation with a leading Indian entertainment publication, Prem Rakshith said he went blank. He said, "It felt like it was not possible. It actually happened because of Rajamouli sir’s hard work. I am so happy. It happened because of the two heroes, NTR Jr and Ram Charan, who are so good as dancers. Keeravani sir’s music has taken off all the weight."

To finish the Naatu Naatu shoot, it took almost 20 days for NTR Jr and Ram Charan. Prem Rakshith divulged that the two were totally focused towards the foot-tapping number. Although it took some days for the team to finish the song, the choreographer prepared the steps in around two months. He appreciated the actors. He said that they did what got told to them. Prem Rakshith added that Rajamouli gave him a brief about what the song is about, what will happen, the concept, and everything around it."

Further, calling Ram Charan and NTR Jr as lion and cheetah, Prem Rakshith revealed that his main concern was to match their style with as many as 118 unique steps. Shedding more light on the same, Prem said, "They are both good dancers. But, the difficult thing was their style. They both had to be synchronized. I did not know how to do that. We developed it all from zero. They have to match. That means I have to give something new, which is perfect for both of them. I can not give steps that only Charan sir would dance to and Tarak sir would not."

Naatu Naatu is sung by Kaal Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song got dubbed in Hindi as Naacho Naacho. Directed by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, the Telugu magnum opus was nominated in five categories. Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V. Srinivas Mohan), and Best Song for (Naatu Naatu).