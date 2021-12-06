  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR latest poster: Jr NTR's flaunting his six-pack abs; fans are going gaga over his look as Bheem

    RRR features Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, giving us a small glimpse of what can be expected from the superstar in the film. 

    RRR latest poster: Jr NTR's flaunting his six-pack abs; fans are going gaga over his look as Bheem RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 2:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ever since S.S Rajamouli has announced his next pan-Indian movie ‘RRR’, there has been huge anticipation and excitement around its release. It is one of the most awaited films nationally. After declaring the release date, the makers have issued a new poster of the film featuring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, giving us a small glimpse of what can be expected from the actor in the film. 

    The new ‘RRR’ poster sees fierce, bloodshed Bheem tied with ropes flaunting his six-pack abs, while the RRR movie symbol at the backdrop features Ramcharan's face imprinted on it. The makers have started the countdown of the trailer with an impressive poster release. 

    Earlier, the makers have released two songs from the film. 'Janani' is a soulful song that will awaken the patriot in you. Other was a small glimpse of the bond that revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Nozam of Hyderabad, respectively share with each other, in a song tittle 'Nacho Nacho'.

    Also Read: Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR

    The movie is a fictional story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Apart from this, many details are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters; even the song Janani doesn't give a clear picture of the film or their characters. 

    The story will be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama; the scale made is so massive that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theatre. The film includes big stars besides Ram Charan and Jr. NTR lead actors. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

    The Tollywood period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is released on January 07, next year.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2021, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alec Baldwin QUITS Twitter? Actor deletes account post his interview about shooting incident on 'Rust' set RCB

    Alec Baldwin QUITS Twitter? Actor deletes account post his interview about shooting incident on 'Rust' sets

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case RCB

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour? Actress in spotlight, all thanks to Sukesh case

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey RCB

    Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Families of bride-groom start leaving for Rajasthan (Watch) RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Families of bride-groom start leaving for Rajasthan (Watch)

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree RCB

    Sayantani Ghosh weds Anugrah Tiwari: Actress ditched wedding lengha; donned classic red Banaras saree

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools-ycb

    Karnataka Covid surge: As 107 students test positive, parents panic; Education minister ready to shut schools

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand-dnm

    Parliament winter session in uproar over Nagaland violence, here's what Opposition leaders demand

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS]

    Deal for AK 203 inked before Putin arrival Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart gcw

    Deal for AK-203 inked before Putin's arrival, Rajnath Singh hails dialogue with Russian counterpart

    Telangana College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Telangana: College turns COVID hotspot as 43 medical students test positive amid Omicron threat

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon