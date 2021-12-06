RRR latest poster: Jr NTR's flaunting his six-pack abs; fans are going gaga over his look as Bheem

RRR features Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, giving us a small glimpse of what can be expected from the superstar in the film.

Ever since S.S Rajamouli has announced his next pan-Indian movie ‘RRR’, there has been huge anticipation and excitement around its release. It is one of the most awaited films nationally. After declaring the release date, the makers have issued a new poster of the film featuring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, giving us a small glimpse of what can be expected from the actor in the film.

The new ‘RRR’ poster sees fierce, bloodshed Bheem tied with ropes flaunting his six-pack abs, while the RRR movie symbol at the backdrop features Ramcharan's face imprinted on it. The makers have started the countdown of the trailer with an impressive poster release.

Earlier, the makers have released two songs from the film. 'Janani' is a soulful song that will awaken the patriot in you. Other was a small glimpse of the bond that revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Nozam of Hyderabad, respectively share with each other, in a song tittle 'Nacho Nacho'.

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Apart from this, many details are not revealed, like Ajay and Alia's character for starters; even the song Janani doesn't give a clear picture of the film or their characters.

The story will be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama; the scale made is so massive that the makers want the audiences to enjoy the visuals in the theatre. The film includes big stars besides Ram Charan and Jr. NTR lead actors. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

The Tollywood period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is released on January 07, next year.