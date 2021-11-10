Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR

Nacho Nacho song from RRR is out now and it is everything that it promised to be; like Ram Charan and Jr. NTR shaking a leg together and more

Today, SS Rajamouli's RRR team unveiled the much-awaited hit song RRR Mass Anthem, which features Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The film is set to release on January 07 2022, and it will be a pongal release. The film is said to be bigger than the Baahubali series because the film has stars from various film industries, like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan from Bollywood. Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson from Hollywood etc. This magnum Opus will be one of the biggest films of the next year.

Today, RRR team has released a Hindi lyrical video featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The music is groovy and upbeat. The song is very catchy, high on energy movies and lightning up the mood. RRR is set in pre-independence India. The film is a fictional take on the younger days of famous freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.