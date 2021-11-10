  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR

    Nacho Nacho song from RRR is out now and it is everything that it promised to be; like Ram Charan and Jr. NTR shaking a leg together and more 

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR show their dance moves in 'Nacho Nacho' from RRR RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 4:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Today, SS Rajamouli's RRR team unveiled the much-awaited hit song RRR Mass Anthem, which features Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The film is set to release on January 07 2022, and it will be a pongal release. The film is said to be bigger than the Baahubali series because the film has stars from various film industries, like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan from Bollywood. Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson from Hollywood etc. This magnum Opus will be one of the biggest films of the next year.

    Today, RRR team has released a Hindi lyrical video featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The music is groovy and upbeat. The song is very catchy, high on energy movies and lightning up the mood. RRR is set in pre-independence India. The film is a fictional take on the younger days of famous freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. 

    Also Read: RRR glimpse: Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan set the big screen on fire
     

    PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside RCB

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL' RCB

    Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL'

    Video Icon
    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention SCJ

    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention

    Video Icon
    netflix Squid Game Season 2 confirmed Hwang Dong-hyuk what may happen next seong gi hun south korea

    Squid Game Season 2 confirmed: Here is what may happen next

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan several killed, injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia-dnm

    Rajasthan: At least 12 killed, several injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

    Video Icon
    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case gcw

    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case

    Video Icon
    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside RCB

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon