RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was shown in 44 Japanese cities on over 250 screens. According to reports, the movie earned JPY 305 million, approximately Rs 17.9 crore, in just 34 days.

The Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer RRR is now shattering records in Japan after making history in India. The movie, which opened in Japan on October 21, has already joined the exclusive JPY 300 million club more quickly than any other Indian film.

According to reports, RRR's earnings of JPY 305 million, or about Rs 17.9 crore, in just 34 days set a new record. Additionally, Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, continues to be the highest-grossing Indian film in the nation with JPY 400 million, or around Rs 22 crore. At the same time, SS Rajamouli's movie is now the second-highest.

Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of the film also dropped a picture of the audience celebrating RRR’s release in Japan and wrote, “‘Gaalloki Paper lu egaresthe Screen Kanpinchakudadu.’ That’s the discussion every fandom has before their fav hero’s film release. But who imagined that it would happen for @tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan s film in Japan? The love our stars are getting for RRR is UNIMAGINABLE!.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that RRR 2 is also in action. Announcing the same, SS Rajamouli said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story.”

RRR is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, respectively. The movie takes place in 1920s India, a time of British control. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt both have significant parts in the movie. The movie made close to Rs 1200 crore at the box office globally.

On a later occasion, Rajamouli discussed RRR's success worldwide and stated, "Never ever [had] I anticipated RRR to perform well with the Western viewers. I wasn't even inclined toward it. I anticipated there could be a few when I started receiving the comments after RRR was launched (in the West). Few became hundreds, hundreds became thousands, and as cinema professionals from other sectors praised RRR, I came to a realisation about myself and my works that I had never known before. To be really honest, I am still learning.

