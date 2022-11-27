Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was shown in 44 Japanese cities on over 250 screens. According to reports, the movie earned JPY 305 million, approximately Rs 17.9 crore, in just 34 days.

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, as it becomes the fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    The Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer RRR is now shattering records in Japan after making history in India. The movie, which opened in Japan on October 21, has already joined the exclusive JPY 300 million club more quickly than any other Indian film.

    According to reports, RRR's earnings of JPY 305 million, or about Rs 17.9 crore, in just 34 days set a new record. Additionally, Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, continues to be the highest-grossing Indian film in the nation with JPY 400 million, or around Rs 22 crore. At the same time, SS Rajamouli's movie is now the second-highest.

    Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis?

    Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of the film also dropped a picture of the audience celebrating RRR’s release in Japan and wrote, “‘Gaalloki Paper lu egaresthe Screen Kanpinchakudadu.’ That’s the discussion every fandom has before their fav hero’s film release. But who imagined that it would happen for  @tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan s film in Japan? The love our stars are getting for RRR is UNIMAGINABLE!.”

    Also Read: Cirkus: Ranveer Singh shares new quirky posters of Rohit Shetty film; Check out

    Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that RRR 2 is also in action. Announcing the same, SS Rajamouli said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story.”

    RRR is a fictitious story about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, respectively. The movie takes place in 1920s India, a time of British control. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt both have significant parts in the movie. The movie made close to Rs 1200 crore at the box office globally.

    On a later occasion, Rajamouli discussed RRR's success worldwide and stated, "Never ever [had] I anticipated RRR to perform well with the Western viewers. I wasn't even inclined toward it. I anticipated there could be a few when I started receiving the comments after RRR was launched (in the West). Few became hundreds, hundreds became thousands, and as cinema professionals from other sectors praised RRR, I came to a realisation about myself and my works that I had never known before. To be really honest, I am still learning.
     

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say RBA

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal first wedding anniversary: Here's how the star couple will celebrate their special day RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 1st wedding anniversary: Here's how the couple will celebrate their special day

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor - adt

    RIP Vikram Gokhale: Bollywood stars, politicians pay tributes to the late veteran actor

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport

    I hugged her and killed her Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her AJR

    'I hugged her and killed her': Bengaluru techie kills 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her

    How to be an 'entrepreneur with heart'? Sonam Wangchuk shares 'Insight'

    How to be an 'entrepreneur with heart'? Sonam Wangchuk shares 'Insight'

    Alert! 65 feet wide asteroid 2022 UD72 to fly by Earth at 15,408 km/h; check details

    Alert! 65 feet wide asteroid 2022 UD72 to fly by Earth at 15,408 km/h; check details

    BJP is a video making company Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jains leaked jail video AJR

    'BJP is a video making company': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's leaked jail video

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon