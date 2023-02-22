Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR fame pan-Indian star Ram Charan to appear in Good Morning America 3; read details

    Globally renowned pan-Indian South industry superstar Ram Charan will appear on America's iconic and loved celebrity chat show, Good Morning America 3.
     

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    RRR is bringing new pride to India with every passing day. Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli-directed film, RRR, bagged a Grammy Award in the 'Best Original Song' category for Naatu Naatu. 

    Apart from this, the song has also got nominated for the Academy Awards. The lead actor and renowned South Indian star Ram Charan will appear on America's famous talk show, Good Morning America 3. For those unaware, Ram Charan is one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry today.

    RRR portrayed a fictitious story of two legendary revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, who fought for their country in the 1920s. The film was released on March 25th, 2022, and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

    Talking about awards, RRR has got nominated for the esteemed "Best Foreign Language Film" category at the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize, alongside Hollywood films like Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-man: No Way Home, Avatar: The Way of Water, and CODA. If it wins this accolade, it could boost the film's market appeal and elevate its box office numbers. The announcement of the winners got scheduled for March 10th.

    He made his debut in the year 2007 with the action film Chirutha for which he won Filmfare for Best Male Debut. He gained popularity with S. S. Rajamouli's Magadheera in 2009. Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 in Zanjeer along with Priyanka Chopra.

