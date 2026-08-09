Actor Rohitashv Gour hailed comedy as a unique art form at the Nirmal Pandey Film Festival. He praised Sunil Grover for adding a new dimension to mimicry and highlighted how contemporary performers are creating more layered forms of entertainment.

Rohitashv Gour on Evolving Nature of Comedy

Actor Rohitashv Gour has spoken about the evolving nature of comedy and mimicry at the Nirmal Pandey Film Festival, highlighting the creativity and individuality that artists bring to the genre. Describing comedy as a "truly unique art form," Gour said that performers in the field have carved out a distinct stature for themselves.

He also pointed to actor and comedian Sunil Grover as an example of an artist who has impressed audiences with his mimicry and comic timing. "For instance, Sunil Grover has given a whole new dimension to mimicry; a mimicry artist starts coming across as a genuine actor, and he is, of course, a fine actor," Gour said.

The actor's remarks underlined how contemporary performers are increasingly moving beyond conventional definitions of comedy and mimicry, combining performance, characterisation and acting to create more layered forms of entertainment. Gour further observed that the evolution of the art form has opened the door to a wide range of creative possibilities. "Undoubtedly, this means that a multitude of ideas are being brought to light," he said.

Actor Reacts to Student Protests

The actor also addressed the student protests, reacting to the events in Jharkhand. "It is very important to present your views. We also did the same as students. But it should be done in a civilised manner; otherwise the actual issues are often overshadowed," Gour said. (ANI)