New character posters for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' have been unveiled featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Jitendra Kumar. The trailer is set to release on August 11, with the film hitting theatres on September 4, 2026.

New Character Posters Released

The highly-awaited 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is getting closer to its theatrical release, and the makers have now unveiled four new character posters ahead of the trailer launch. The new posters feature Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit. The posters come just two days before the film's trailer is set to release on August 11.

The film marks the return of several familiar characters from the Mirzapur universe as the story moves from the popular series to the big screen. Jitendra Kumar is taking on the role of Bablu Pandit, a character earlier played by Vikrant Massey in the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Trailer and Theatrical Release

The trailer is expected to give a closer look at the story and the conflicts that will be explored in the film. Mirzapur: The Movie is set to hit cinemas worldwide on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Expansive Cast and Crew

The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers.