Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury bags which role in film?

Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are members of Ranveer Singh's family, "The Randhawas," whereas Alia Bhatt is descended from "The Chatterjees," a group that also includes Shabana Azmi and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Karan Johar used Instagram on Thursday to showcase the families of Rocky and Rani after revealing the looks of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his upcoming family drama-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Dharmendra, who is seen using a wheelchair, and Jaya Bachchan, who is sporting a serious expression, are members of Ranveer Singh's family, the "Randhawas." Kshitee Jog, an actor, is also a member of the family. Alia Bhatt is from the 'The Chatterjees' family. She is related to the Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. The Chatterjees also include Shabana Azmi.

Alia plays a Bengali character and had to learn the language for her part. However, it was the Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury, playing Alia's father in the film, who had to master a completely new skill for Karan Johar. Chowdhury plays the role of an accomplished Kathak dancer in the film and had to learn the dance for a year. Very rarely, do we see a cis- hetero male to play the role of an Indian classical dancer without being effiminate or gay. Let's see how the actor ebraces the role and performs on screen.

Karan released Ranveer and Alia's movie looks earlier today. While Alia seems lovely in a sari capped with a nose ring and bindi, Ranveer is depicted in the advertisements as his funny self. After seven years, Karan is back in the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Despite having directed films for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, his most recent feature picture to be in charge of was 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The release date for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is set on July 28.

