Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury bags which role in film?

    Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are members of Ranveer Singh's family, "The Randhawas," whereas Alia Bhatt is descended from "The Chatterjees," a group that also includes Shabana Azmi and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury bags which role in film? ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 31, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Karan Johar used Instagram on Thursday to showcase the families of Rocky and Rani after revealing the looks of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his upcoming family drama-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

    Dharmendra, who is seen using a wheelchair, and Jaya Bachchan, who is sporting a serious expression, are members of Ranveer Singh's family, the "Randhawas." Kshitee Jog, an actor, is also a member of the family. Alia Bhatt is from the 'The Chatterjees' family. She is related to the Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. The Chatterjees also include Shabana Azmi.

    ALSO READ: Hypertension in Young Adults: Why it's important to address and treat early

    Alia plays a Bengali character and had to learn the language for her part. However, it was the Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury, playing Alia's father in the film,  who had to master a completely new skill for Karan Johar. Chowdhury plays the role of an accomplished Kathak dancer in the film and had to learn the dance for a year. Very rarely, do we see a cis- hetero male to play the role of an Indian classical dancer without being effiminate or gay. Let's see how the actor ebraces the role and performs on screen. 

    Karan released Ranveer and Alia's movie looks earlier today. While Alia seems lovely in a sari capped with a nose ring and bindi, Ranveer is depicted in the advertisements as his funny self. After seven years, Karan is back in the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Despite having directed films for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, his most recent feature picture to be in charge of was 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The release date for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is set on July 28. 

    ALSO READ: PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessing at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ahead of film's release ADC

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessing at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ahead of film's release

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua sexy dance moves in Hili Palang Ke Pal is a must watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's SEXY dance moves in ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai' is a must-WATCH

    SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu's fierce look from action-entertainer film revealed on his father's birth anniversary vma

    SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu's fierce look from action-entertainer film revealed on his father's birth anniversary

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more ADC

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing' vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing'

    Recent Stories

    Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi

    Cant arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police snt

    Can't arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23: Should Team India pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan versus Australia? Former selector Sarandeep Singh opines-ayh

    WTC Final: Should Team India pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan? Former selector Sarandeep Singh opines

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru 10 other Karnataka districts predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital gcw

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru, 10 other Karnataka districts; predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital

    football 'Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona': Fans heartbroken after journalist, who claimed his exit in 2020, gives fresh update-ayh

    'Messi won't return to Barcelona': Fans heartbroken after journalist gives fresh update

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon