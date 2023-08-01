Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh's character is male version of 'Poo'

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Karan Joharhas been dominating the theatres across the country. Theatres are bustling with excited fans waiting in queue to see this cinematic extravaganza starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Karan Joharhas been dominating the theatres across the country. Theatres are bustling with excited fans waiting in queue to see this cinematic extravaganza starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Rani Chatterjee, a character portrayed as a smart reporter in the movie, is played by Alia Bhatt. Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh, is a freewheeling fitness enthusiast who runs the family business. He was like the Ken to Barbie. It’s all ironic that Barbie is out here now. So, he was like the perfect kind of Ken, who has had rough edges" said Karan Johar. Karan Johar recently discussed the making of the movie and the creation of the character Rocky Randhawa in an interview with Film Companion.

    Johar claims that the original idea for Rocky was to be a sweet young man who had no idea what was going on in the real world. The director compared Rocky to the famous character "Poo," which Kareena Kapoor Khan portrayed in his previous movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Rocky had to be this sweet boy. He had to be Poo, just more modern. He compared him to the male Poo. In fact, the director compared Ranveer to Barbie's "Ken" and thought the actor did a fantastic job in the part.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Johar added:  “The idea was to make Rocky always lovable, vulnerable, and obviously clueless about the world. He really doesn’t know his politics, he doesn’t know about anything and he doesn’t care because that’s not what his aim is - it’s kind of running the family business and just kind of being himself." After a lengthy hiatus of seven years, Karan Johar returns to the film industry with this project. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi all play key roles in Karan Johar's movie. Rocky's (Ranveer Singh) granddad is portrayed by veteran actor Dharmendra, and Rocky's grandma is played by Jaya Bachchan. Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, plays the grandmother of Rani (Alia Bhatt). It's interesting to note that Rocky's grandfather and Rani's grandma formerly knew each other. Numerous well-known Bollywood actors, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, make cameo cameos in the film. On July 28, the movie opened in theatres.

     

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
