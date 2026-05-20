Robert Downey Jr teased a possible third Sherlock Holmes film but said the final decision is up to his wife, producer Susan Downey. At the Lincoln Center Spring Gala, he said she has the 'last word,' while she playfully called it the 'greatest mystery.'

Robert Downey Jr and his wife, Susan Downey, are keeping fans guessing about the future of the Sherlock Holmes franchise, according to People. Speaking at the 2026 Lincoln Center Spring Gala, Robert teased the possibility of another film in the popular detective series but said the final decision ultimately rests with Susan, who produced both the 2009 and 2011 films.

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"I don't know," Robert said when asked about a possible follow-up to Sherlock Holmes and its sequel. "People are talking about it, but she's the producer," he said, gesturing toward Susan. The actor further joked that Susan would "have the last word" on whether another film gets made. Responding with a smile, Susan said, "It's the greatest mystery," as per the outlet.

A Look Back at the Franchise

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the 'Sherlock Holmes' films starred Robert as the iconic detective and Jude Law as Dr. Watson. The franchise also featured performances by Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Noomi Rapace and Jared Harris.

Reports about a third Sherlock Holmes film first surfaced in 2016, with distributor Warner Bros. said to be developing the project. Although the film was later scheduled for release in 2021, it eventually disappeared from the studio's release slate.

Honours at Lincoln Center Spring Gala

The Lincoln Center Spring Gala honoured the Downeys for their contribution to entertainment. The venue is currently hosting the Broadway revival of Ragtime. Robert had earlier made his Broadway debut there in Ayad Akhtar's play McNeal in 2024.

The gala was attended by several Hollywood stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Paul Bettany, Tessa Thompson and Oscar Isaac, according to People.

Team Downey Productions

Robert and Susan also run the entertainment banner Team Downey, which has backed projects such as Perry Mason, The Sympathizer and Play Dirty.

(ANI)