Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate 24 years of togetherness with heartwarming social media posts. Riteish called Genelia his 'safe place' and 'forever baiko', sharing old pictures from their dating days.

Bollywood power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are celebrating 24 years of togetherness, offering fans a heartfelt glimpse into their enduring love story. Beginning from their early days of friendship to building a family together, the duo is known for consistently setting major couple goals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Heartfelt Social Media Tributes

Taking to their respective social media handles, Genelia and Riteish shared heartwarming posts, offering a nod to their journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) "Exactly 24 years ago, our hearts found each other and never let go. You've been my safe place, my wildest adventure, my softest dream come true. Thank you for choosing me every single day. My friend, my lover, my forever baiko... I am endlessly, hopelessly in love with you," Riteish wrote in his post. The actor also added their old pictures, seemingly from their dating days as both Genelia and Riteish appear visibly younger.

Reacting to the post, Genelia wrote, "Always Forever @riteishd. I love being in love with you even 24 years later." While fans couldn't help but adore the couple, their friends from the industry also showered love in the comment section. Actors Bobby Deol and Suniel Shetty dropped heart emojis, while Anupam Kher added, "You both are the bestest. May God bring you both together in all your other lives."

On the other hand, Genelia also shared a picture with her husband on her Instagram story and wrote, "24 years and nothing Eva changes."

From Co-stars to Life Partners

Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love with the sets of the film and have been together for over two decades now. Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Riteish Deshmukh's Secret to a Successful Marriage

Earlier in a conversation with ANI, Riteish Deshmukh spoke about his married life, explaining how he prioritises Genelia's needs. "I think that eventually, every couple will figure out their equilibrium in their relationship. I can only say what the three things in my relationship on which I concentrate are. I feel that in a relationship, a couple of things that are very important and prime most are respect. If you respect your partner immaterial of anything. That respect should be there even when you are arguing. Because when you argue, there is a time when it slips. And then you start disrespecting. Once it comes, that crack, it is always visible. So be very careful. It's like a broken plate; you stick it together. Even then, you see the crack. That's why do not lose respect. If you think that you are going to say something because of which things can get worse, then be quiet. So one is respect. Second is the needs of your partner should be above your needs. It's not what you want. Her needs should be above yours. These are two things if you follow. And have a sense of humour," he said.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, including 'Raja Shivaji' and 'Dhamaal 4'. (ANI)