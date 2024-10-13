Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Riteish Deshmukh to Raj Kundra-Bollywood mourns the loss of Baba Siddique

    Baba Siddique was shot and killed. Bollywood celebrities expressed grief and demanded justice.

    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 1:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    Baba Siddique, a prominent figure in Bollywood and politics, passed away on the night of October 12th. Three unidentified individuals opened fire on Baba outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was subsequently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his injuries. His death has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Upon hearing the news, several Bollywood celebrities visited the hospital, while others expressed their condolences on social media.

    Riteish Deshmukh Demands Justice
    Riteish Deshmukh wrote, 'Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri Baba Siddique ji - My heart goes out to Zeeshan Siddique (his son) and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.'

     

    Shamita Shetty wrote, ‘Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique.. !! What’s happening!!! May his soul rest in peace and may god give his family the strength to deal with this terrible loss !!’

    Priya Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's sister, wrote, 'Today, I'm shaken by the news of Baba Siddique's tragic death, it has shocked me. Baba was more than a political associate; he was family. Baba Siddique was like a son to my father, and to me, he was a brother and a dear friend. Throughout my father's political journey, he stood by him firmly. When I entered politics, he extended his unwavering support, guiding me through the ups and downs. His departure feels like the loss of a family member. Bhabhi, Zeeshan, and Arshia, may God give them the strength to bear this immense grief. May his soul rest in peace. Goodbye, dear brother Baba Siddique.'

     

    TV actress Puja Banerjee wrote, ‘Deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our beloved Baba Siddique. Demand justice and pray for the departed soul, My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.’

    Who was Baba Siddique?
    Baba Siddique was known as the 'Bandra Boy'. His full name was Baba Ziauddin Siddique. He was associated with the Congress party since his college days. After completing his education, he served twice as a municipal corporator. He then entered politics and contested the assembly elections in 1999. Following this victory, he also won in 2004 and 2009. However, in February 2024, he resigned from Congress and joined the NCP.

