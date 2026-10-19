Riteish Deshmukh is set to make his Telugu cinema debut in 'RAPO23', starring alongside Ram Pothineni. A BTS video confirmed his role. The film also features Samyuktha. Meanwhile, Riteish will also host the new season of the show 'Lock Upp'.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in a pivotal role in a Telugu film, 'RAPO23'. The announcement was made on Monday morning. The makers revealed his association with the project on Monday, unveiling a 53-second behind-the-scenes video from the sets. The clip features Ram Pothineni in the director’s chair, while Riteish is seen arriving on set and engaging with the lead actor. However, his face remains concealed throughout the video.

Welcoming the ever-versatile @Riteishd on board for a very EXCITING ROLE ❤️‍🔥 #RAPO23 New Schedule Begins 💥 -- https://t.co/ZbWI1YzeEy #HappyDussehra Written & Directed by #𝙍𝘼𝙋𝙊 Produced by Krishna Pothineni A @RAPO_Cinematics Production. Energetic Star @ramsayz 🐺🖤 @iamsamyuktha_ @SamCSmusic @DOP_Tirru #ASPrakash #KevinKumar @PeterHeinOffl — RAPO Cinematics (@RAPO_Cinematics) October 19, 2026

'RAPO23' Cast and Crew

Samyuktha plays the female lead, with other actors also featuring in key roles.

The technical team includes cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru), production designer AS Prakash and music composer Sam CS.

The action sequences are being designed by Peter Hein, Vikram Mor and Kevin.

With filming underway in Hyderabad, RAPO23 marks Ram Pothineni’s directorial debut and Riteish Deshmukh’s entry into Telugu cinema.

Riteish Deshmukh's Other Projects

Meanwhile, Riteish is also all set to return as the host for the new season of 'Lock Upp' with Farah Khan.

The announcement comes after the first season received considerable attention from viewers.

According to Netflix, the show generated over 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, with several moments from the series becoming talking points among audiences. (ANI)