Riteish Deshmukh slammed 'unacceptable' remarks on Shivaji Maharaj amidst the Bageshwar Baba controversy. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut also questioned the silence of CM Fadnavis and other leaders present during the incident.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has called out the "unacceptable and infuriating" remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In a strong-worded X post, Riteish wrote, "When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi-Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to trap it within frames will be swallowed up in the belly of time." Honouring the legacy of the Maratha warrior, he further added, "Just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will 'that' one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is.. Pratap Purandar... of the Kshatriya lineage... Lord of the Throne... Emperor of Emperors... the Wealthy Rajashiv Chhatrapati Maharaj." कोणीतरी येतो आणि आपल्या आराध्य दैवताबद्दल काहीतरी विकृत बरळतो, एक शिवप्रेमी-शिवभक्त म्हणून हे अमान्य आणि संतापजनक आहे. असले चौकटीत अडकवण्याचे फोल प्रयत्न काळाच्या उदरात गडप होतील. पण सह्याद्रीच्या पर्वतरांगा जशा लाखो वर्ष आधी होत्या तसंच ‘ते’ एकच नाव करोडो वर्ष भविष्यातही राहील.… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2026

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The actor's post arrived on the heels of strong reactions to the ongoing controversy surrounding Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his reported remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sanjay Raut Slams Remarks, Questions Leaders' Silence

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the remarks allegedly altered historical facts related to Shivaji Maharaj and were made in the presence of top political and organisational leadership. "...The one in power should be enraged too that a Baba came to Maharashtra and changed the history of Shivaji Maharaj in the presence of the Chief Minister and all other leaders..." he said.

Sanjay Raut further raised questions over the silence of those present at the event, stating, "Why didn't the Chief Minister get angry? Why didn't the RSS chief get angry?" Emphasising the importance of historical awareness, Raut added, "First study, read the history of Maharashtra and about Shivaji Maharaj. It is because of Shivaji Maharaj that you are still living as Hindus today. I want to tell this to the Bageshwar Baba."

About the Controversy

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's remarks came during an event held in Maharashtra that was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and many other leaders, triggering political reactions across parties. Dhirendra is a spiritual leader and the head of the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)