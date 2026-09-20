Celebrity fashion designer and Rishi Design founder Pallavi Lakshmikanth has passed away. She gave shelter to Bigg Boss fame Mallamma in Bengaluru and offered her a job at her boutique. Pallavi stood like a rock behind Mallamma's journey to the Bigg Boss stage. Her sudden death has left the television industry in deep shock.

Celebrity fashion designer and Rishi Design founder Pallavi Lakshmikanth has passed away. She was the biggest support system for Bigg Boss fame Mallamma. Pallavi was the main force behind her success. Her sudden death has completely shocked the television and fashion industries. We do not know the exact cause of her death yet.

Pallavi was the guiding light for Mallamma

Mallamma entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 as the third contestant. She won the hearts of people across Karnataka with her pure innocence. Pallavi played a massive role in this success story. She gave shelter to Mallamma when she came to Bengaluru from North Karnataka. Pallavi gave her a job at her own fashion boutique. She never treated Mallamma like a regular worker. She looked after her with pure love, just like family. Television actor Manoj Kumar and Pallavi were the main reasons Mallamma reached the Bigg Boss stage.

"My Madam means the world to me"

Mallamma spoke proudly about her Pallavi Madam in every single interview after leaving the Bigg Boss house. She used to get emotional and say, "I love my Madam so much, she takes such good care of me." Pallavi raised her to this big level. The news of her beloved Madam passing away has given Mallamma an unbearable shock.

A favorite designer for celebrities

Pallavi was not just a boutique owner. She was a highly popular fashion designer. She designed costumes for famous Sandalwood actors, actresses, and top celebrities. She created a unique identity in the fashion world through her brand Rishi Design.

Netizens express grief on social media

Fans and close friends expressed deep sorrow on social media as soon as the news of her untimely death broke. Netizens are dropping emotional comments. They are saying, "Oh God, we just cannot believe this. Pallavi was such a wonderful person. Pallavi and Rishi are the main reasons Mallamma became so famous and went to Bigg Boss. Both are pure souls, and this should never have happened to such a good person."

Film and television industry celebrities are mourning the loss of the kind-hearted and always smiling designer Pallavi.