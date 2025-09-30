Rishab Shetty recalls his struggling days in Mumbai, revealing he once worked as an office boy and driver. The actor shared memories at the pre-release event of Kantara: Chapter 1, set to release on 2 October.

Rishab Shetty, the actor-director who gained widespread acclaim with the blockbuster Kantara, recently visited Mumbai to promote his eagerly awaited prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, which is set to release on 2 October. During his visit, Shetty became nostalgic, recalling the difficult early years of his career in the city.

The 42-year-old filmmaker shared that before achieving success in cinema, he worked humbly as an office boy and driver in Andheri West. He reflected on the journey from those challenging days to becoming a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, expressing gratitude for the recognition, respect, and love he has received.

Rishab Shetty Reflects on His Humble Beginnings

Speaking to reporters, Shetty revealed, “Mumbai is extremely special for me because back in 2008, I used to work as an office boy for a production house in Andheri West. I was both the office boy and the driver for one of the producers. Today, with the power of cinema, I am sitting here, receiving so much recognition, love, respect, and blessings.”

Fond Memories of Mumbai’s Streets and Snacks

Shetty also fondly remembered the small comforts that helped him during his struggling days in the city. “We used to have Vada Pav on the streets of Andheri West and never imagined I would make it here. Cinema, which we see as God, has brought me to this point as an artist, and I am truly grateful,” he said, highlighting the role of perseverance and passion in his journey.

Behind the Scenes of Kantara: Chapter 1

The filmmaker revealed some insights about the making of the prequel. “We started this film during the second lockdown. I contacted Vijay Kirangdru and Hombale Films and explained a two-minute narration to them. They encouraged me to go ahead. After the release, the Kannada audience appreciated it greatly. With a strong support base behind me, we were able to achieve this success,” Shetty said.

Promotional Event Cancelled in Chennai

Due to a recent unfortunate incident, the promotional event for Kantara: Chapter 1 in Chennai has been cancelled. The team expressed their condolences, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time.”

What to Expect from the Film?

Kantara: Chapter 1 will explore the deeply rooted past of the mystical forest depicted in the original film, promising to take audiences on a journey filled with intrigue and suspense. The movie stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and other pivotal actors in key roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding the release.