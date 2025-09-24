Arbaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma have caught fans’ attention with their seemingly close interactions, sparking curiosity online. Observers are now speculating whether Arbaz’s protective behavior hints at a budding romance, fueling dating rumors.

Buzz in Bollywood social media circles has been the speculation between Arbaz Patel and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma lately. The fans are closely keeping an eye on the recent moves made online and offline, which seem to suggest that Arbaz is possessive about his lady love. Just recently, the buzz increased enough to spark inflated dating assumptions.

Arbaz Patel Possessive About Dhanashree Verma

In a recent episode, Arbaz was seen asking Dhanashree about her way of greeting fellow male contestants on screen, particularly Arjun and Aarush. “Tum kya seedha jakar hug karti ho. Arjun ko, Aarush ko? (Why do you directly hug Arjun or Aarush or others?)" he asked, showing discomfort with her choice to greet them with direct hugs.

When Dhanashree said that this is her way, she hugs everyone. Arbaz suggests her to only give side hugs. Dhanashree, known for her confident and outspoken demeanour, responded, “Main side hug kabhi nahi karti, sabko front hug hi karti hoon. (I never give side hugs, I always give front hugs to people)."

Public Appearances and Social Media Clues

Regular public presence and on the few photographs that have made their rounds through the fan sites and social media networks, are the proof that the couple spends some time together on almost all occasions. Among other things, such minor gestures of care, if not flare protective actions, have translated by some as hints of jealousy. Fan posts gained momentum on the couple's every minor move through the various social media platforms like Instagram or Twitter networks, thus making them a trending topic.

Fan Reactions and Speculations

One of the divisions among fans concerns this relationship. Celebrate the coupling, even celebrate the closeness, and for some, a few actions reflect an unhealthy degree of control. Comments and fan theories have ranged from playful teasing about "couple goals" to more serious discussions about boundaries in high-profile relationships. The mix of admiration and concern has kept the conversation alive in fan communities.