Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: When Ghazal maestro refused to sing 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Naam'

    As the nation grieves the departure of this Ghazal maestro, various intriguing facets of his life have come to light. Surprisingly, Pankaj Udhas initially hesitated to lend his voice to the iconic song 'Chitthi Aayi Hai'.

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: When Ghazal maestro refused to sing 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Naam' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    Renowned ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas, celebrated for his iconic melodies like "Chitthi Aayi Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein," passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness, as confirmed by his daughter Nayab. He was 72 years old. Udhas, known for his soulful renditions, also left an indelible mark as a playback singer in numerous Hindi films, including "Naam," "Saajan," and "Mohra."

    According to a family source, he breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital around 11 am.

    Also read: RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' to 'Ahista', top 10 songs of the legendary Ghazal singer (WATCH)

    "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.

    The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

    As the nation grieves the departure of this Ghazal maestro, various intriguing facets of his life have come to light. Surprisingly, Pankaj Udhas initially hesitated to lend his voice to the iconic song 'Chitthi Aayi Hai'.

    Pankaj Udhas, initially approached for the song in the movie 'Naam,' unexpectedly cut off communication with the film's producer, Rajendra Kumar. The situation escalated to the extent that Rajendra accused him of unprofessional behavior. Interestingly, this rift stemmed from a minor misunderstanding.

    During an interview with Lehren, Pankaj Udhas recalled the time and said, “This song has an interesting story behind it. In fact, I never wanted to sing this song.”

    He further elaborated, "When this film was being made, I was considered for this particular song. Salim Khan Sahab had written the story. Mahesh Bhatt Sahab was the director of the film. Rajendra Kumar was the producer. They all felt that this song should be sung by a real-life singer and not an actor on the stage. The situation in the film is that there is a live concert and there’s a singer singing the song. Then there’s a change of heart as far as Sanjay Dutt is concerned and he comes back. So, they wanted a real-life singer. They needed a singer who was popular and known by the masses. So, they considered me. So, when the producer asked me to do this song, he didn’t tell me this idea. But instead, he said, ‘Pankaj, you have to appear in our film.’ And I got scared. He told me that the film features his son Kumar Gaurav and Sanjay Dutt and I’ll have to be a part of the film too."

    Also read: RIP Pankaj Udhas: Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out

    “I got scared because I never was cut out to be an actor in the first place. And I never wanted to be an actor. My focus has always been singing. I told Rajendra Kumar ji that I’ll revert soon. But, I didn’t call him back. He really got mad then. Then he called my eldest brother, Manoj Ji. They are best of friends. He called Manoj Ji and said, ‘Your brother has no etiquette and no courtesy. Koi tameez nahi hai.’ Manoj Ji then called me and asked me, ‘What’s the problem?’ So, I told him that I can’t act in movies. So my brother suggested that if I don’t want to act in the film, I must call the producer and tell him. So, I called him, apologized and said that I don’t want to act in the film. He said, ‘Who asked you to act in the film?’ He then told me that he wants me to appear in the film as Pankaj Udhas," Udhas recalled in the interview.

    Eventually, Pankaj agreed, and the rest became history. The film's soundtrack played a significant role in its immense success. 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' was honored as one of the 100 songs of the millennium by BBC Radio across the globe.

    Listen to the iconic 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' by Pankaj Udhas below:

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP Pankaj Udhas Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out gcw

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out

    Pankaj Udhas Net Worth: Know about ghazal singer's first salary, house and more RBA

    Pankaj Udhas Net Worth: Know about ghazal singer's first salary, house and more

    THROWBACK: When Pankaj Udhas experienced love at first sight with wife Farida RKK

    Pankaj Udhas love story: When the late singer experienced love at first sight with wife Farida

    Beacon of Indian music PM Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas, says his Ghazals spoke directly to soul gcw

    'Beacon of Indian music': PM Modi mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas, says his Ghazals spoke directly to soul

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' to 'Ahista', top 10 songs of the legendary Ghazal singer (WATCH) RKK

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' to 'Ahista', top 10 songs of the legendary Ghazal singer (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51 RBA

    Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

    RIP Pankaj Udhas Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out gcw

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out

    Alexei Navalny was close to being freed through prisoner swap before his death claims key ally avv

    Alexei Navalny was close to being freed through prisoner swap before his death claims key ally

    Pankaj Udhas Net Worth: Know about ghazal singer's first salary, house and more RBA

    Pankaj Udhas Net Worth: Know about ghazal singer's first salary, house and more

    THROWBACK: When Pankaj Udhas experienced love at first sight with wife Farida RKK

    Pankaj Udhas love story: When the late singer experienced love at first sight with wife Farida

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon