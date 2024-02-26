Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' to 'Ahista', top 10 songs of the legendary Ghazal singer (WATCH)

    On February 26, 2024, the legendary singer died from a severe illness at the age of 72.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Pankaj Udhas was a renowned singer known for his soulful ghazals and melodious voice. On February 26, 2024, the legendary singer died from a severe illness at the age of 72. His daughter Nayaab took to Instagram to express her sadness and also shared a post. Here are ten of his best songs that have captivated audiences over the years. 

    Chitthi Aayi Hai


    Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera

     

    Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein

     

    Ahista


    Mukarar

     

    Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise


    Na Kajre Ki Dhaar


    Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein

    Zindagi Jab Bhi

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
