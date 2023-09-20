Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

    "But I Love Action......And It's quite a Big Coming Up with Citadel:, says Samantha Ruth Prabhu while talking about her upcoming projects
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India's most attractive and brilliant actress. With her particular charm, looks, and remarkable performance, the Pan India actress has continued to captivate admirers and audiences. After proving her mettle on a broad scale, the actress has become a household name, and the public constantly looks forward to seeing more of her in films.

    While the actress, who impressed everyone with her craft in her latest release 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda, recently held an interaction session on her social media, where audiences asked about her upcoming projects and also asked the actress whether they could see her in an action-packed avatar or not.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to communicate with fans and audiences, and netizens inquired about her future flick. Fans and moviegoers eager to see the actress in an action picture rushed to social media to express their enthusiasm, asking the actress, "Can we get a little sneak peek at your next project?"

    Responding to the question, Samantha answered, ""

    The beautiful actress responded to the fans and said, "My next project is actually not one; I do not have a plan. Let's see. I know I want to be most selective about the things that I work on and the things that push me out of my comfort zone, and unlike when I get any roles, I am okay."

    While another fan asked, "Maam, can we expect a full-fledged action film from you?""

    Samantha said about her upcoming projects, "One thing I am really excited about is action. I don't know why; I've never been a goofy person, but I love action, and I love it, and I think that it's quite a big deal coming up with Citadel. The action in it was really hard and fun, but I love it, and I love the challenges. I can't wait for you guys to see it and enjoy it, but yes, I think the action is for me".

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Kushi, is gearing up for the global release of her much-awaited show 'Citadel', co-starring Varun Dhawan.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Update: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara (Photos LEAKED) RBA

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: The couple partake in Ardas and Kirtan, seek blessings at Gurudwara

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled

    Dil Jashn Bole ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH snt

    'Dil Jashn Bole': ODI World Cup 2023's official anthem featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma out - WATCH

    Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao overwhelmed with the amazing response it received at International Film Festival

    Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao overwhelmed with response it received at International Film Festival

    Iconic Dev Anand residence sold, impressive amount revealed; Read to know more ATG

    Iconic Dev Anand's residence sold, impressive amount revealed; Read to know more

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt to increase property registration guideline rates by 25-30% from 1st October; See details vkp

    Karnataka govt to increase property registration guideline rates by 25-30% from 1st October; See details

    Bengaluru: 13 deer die at Bannerghatta National Park post death of leopard cubs, sparks outrage vkp

    Bengaluru: 13 deer die at Bannerghatta National Park post death of leopard cubs, sparks outrage

    Bengaluru Metro Purple line to stop service on September 21; Check details vkp

    Bengaluru Metro Purple line to stop service on September 21; Check details

    India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada AJR

    BREAKING: India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada

    Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in China on September 21 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon