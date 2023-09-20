Jacqueline Fernandez's VIRAL photo with Selena Gomez makes fans thrilled

The picture in question comes from an outing of global music sensation Selena Gomez with her BFF Raquelle and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. This VIRAL photo post on Reddit has made fans thrilled and excited. Fans and netizens are now wondering if any new potential collaboration is up on the cards between Jacqueline and Selena.

It is nothing less than rare to watch moments when Hollywood meets Bollywood. It happens on the big screen and sometimes in real life as well. Now, a viral photo doing the rounds on social media appears to be one of the newest additions to the list. The picture in question comes from an outing of global music sensation Selena Gomez with her BFF Raquelle and seemingly Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Members in the group photo are seated on the safari back side of the jeep while stunning visuals of an old castle and lush green trees amplify the backdrop.

The picture in question comes from an outing of global music sensation Selena Gomez with her BFF Raquelle and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. This VIRAL photo post on Reddit has made fans thrilled and excited. Fans and netizens are now wondering if any new potential collaboration is up on the cards between Jacqueline and Selena.

The whereabouts of the photograph remain unknown. Even the presence of Jacqueline is unconfirmed yet. Moreover, it is not highly unlikely the visual was not official and authenticated. Take a look at it here:

The photo shared on Reddit has garnered massive traction, with users wondering where and how this meet-up was possible. While some called it a "Great find," an ardent fan of Selena questioned, "Selena is known for being more private these days. But how did Jacqueline end up there?" A user theorized, "It seems like they were all invited to the same event or something like that and probably just had to share the car ride on the premises." Meanwhile, one more asked, "How do they even know each other?".

With plenty of speculative narratives, the authenticity is unclear without confirmation of Selena or Jacqueline. Selena Gomez recently hit massive headlines for her appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs in a bold floral beaded number by Oscar de la Renta. The red halter ensemble with a plunging neckline featured a thigh-high slit. Selena and 23-year-old rapper Rema bagged three nominations this year for their hit duet Calm Down. They ended up taking home the Best Afrobeats award.

