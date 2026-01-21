Actor Ridhi Dogra explains that while many paparazzi appearances are coordinated by PR teams, the real problem is unidentifiable photographers. She says the lack of identification raises privacy and safety concerns, especially for women.

As pap culture has evolved over time, with celebrities photographed anytime, anywhere, staying prepared has become increasingly important. Actor Ridhi Dogra has shared her views on paparazzi culture, saying she does not see any problem with photographers, but believes the real issue lies in proper identification and the impact on personal privacy, particularly for women in public spaces.

Speaking about her experiences, Dogra said she is generally comfortable with the presence of paparazzi and even described many of them as "sweet." She noted that several paparazzi appearances are often coordinated by public relations teams themselves. "... I think they are very sweet...most paps are in fact called by PR teams. My PR team calls them when they want to make a noise about something. They call them. And I'm happy..", Ridhi told ANI.

However, the actor noted that discomfort arises when photographers are present but not clearly identifiable. Recalling instances of being clicked outside salons or offices, Dogra said, "I go to places like a salon or office. They are always there. I always ask them, why are you here? So, there are places you don't call them..."

Dogra stressed the fact that the lack of proper identification makes it difficult to distinguish between professional photographers and strangers. "Earlier, photographers used to have cameras so we could identify them. Now, like, I go to my salon, someone was sitting there, and you could not recognise if they were paps or not..If someone comes up and says they are from the media, you are comfortable. You know who they are and why they are there, but if you don't know who they are, the fans or someone is harassing you, it becomes difficult," she said, highlighting that such situations can be more challenging for women.

"... We're also women. So, it unsettles you because somebody is capturing you," she said.

She added that organised events are different as photographers are clearly segregated and identifiable. "So, I don't think the problem is with paps. The problem is in identification," she said.

The actor emphasised that she understands the realities of being a public figure and accepts that being photographed is part of the profession. "Of course, as a public person, you know pictures will be clicked," she said, noting that maintaining privacy at certain times is important.

Meanwhile, Ridhi has joined the cast of the new reality show 'The 50'. The show is the Indian version of a global reality format where contestants compete using instinct, strategy and emotional strength. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

While talking about the show, she said, "I think reality shows are the way to go for Indian audiences and Indian television and OTT viewing, everybody wants to be on a reality show. And I'm on reality shows all the time... this show is very different. This is about dreams, it's about strategies and alliances. It's a game based on what you do. This is a very new concept. And I'm happy to do a show like this."

The 50 will premiere on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors. (ANI)