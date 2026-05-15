Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a thoughtful post on her debut film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', calling her character 'Sunaina' one that will stay with her forever. She thanked her director, cast, crew, and the audience for their love and support.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a thoughtful post on her big-screen debut 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', which recently opened in theatres. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima penned a long post, pouring out her heart on the emotions attached with the film and her character as 'Sunaina'.

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"There are some characters you play... and then there are some characters that stay with you forever. Sunaina will always be one of them. Being a part of Daadi Ki Shaadi and bringing Sunaina to life has been one of the most beautiful and emotional journeys for me. The love support and warmth you all have given her has truly touched my heart!" she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Riddhima gave a shoutout to her director, Ashish R Mohan, cherishing fond memories from the days of shooting. "I also want to take a moment to thank my wonderful director @ashishrmohan the entire cast crew and every person who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this film possible. I have learned so much and will always cherish the memories we created together. And to the audience -- Thank you for embracing Sunaina with so much love and making her a part of your hearts. Forever grateful," she added.

In her post, Riddhima also attached a series of BTS pictures from the sets, showing the entire team bonding during the shoot.

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film features a talented ensemble cast led by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sarath Kumar, and Sadia Khateeb.

'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was released on May 8. (ANI)