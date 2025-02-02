Ricky Kej celebrates Grammy nomination for 'Break of Dawn' with exclusive reception photos

Ricky Kej shares his excitement for the upcoming Grammy Awards, showcasing his elegant maroon sherwani at the Grammy Nominees Reception in Los Angeles. This marks his fourth nomination for 'Break of Dawn,' an album blending ancient Indian music with mental wellness themes.

ANI |Published: Feb 2, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, who has secured his fourth nomination for 'Break of Dawn', shared a glimpse from the Grammy Nominees Reception in Los Angeles ahead of the "big day."
Taking to his Instagram account, the musician shared a series of pictures of himself from the event, looking elegant in a traditional outfit. For the reception, Kej opted for a maroon sherwani with gold embroidery designed by Bharath Jain of 108 Bespoke.
Along with the picture, Kej added a caption expressing his excitement for the event. "At the Grammy Nominees Reception in LA :-) Tomorrow is the big day!!," he wrote.

In November last year, Kej, while speaking to ANI, described his album 'Break of Dawn' as his best work to date.
Sharing what went into the making of the album, he said, "This album, 'Break of Dawn', I believe, is my best work to date... I'm thrilled with this Grammy nomination... This album was entirely created by me. I've always been a lifelong environmentalist. The environment has always been on my mind when it comes to my music and my daily life."

"There is this very ancient Hindu and Buddhist philosophy that says the impurities of the environment are a direct reflection of the impurities of the mind... To purify the environment, we have to purify the mind first. I thought that I needed to concentrate a lot on mental wellness and mental health. And that is how this album was created. There are nine songs in the album. Every song is based on an ancient Indian raag. I've taken ancient Indian-rooted wellness music and created this album to combat the global burden of mental health," he added.

Kej first won a Grammy in 2015 for Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age category and later for Divine Tides, with Stewart Copeland, in 2022. In 2023, he and Copeland were honored again for Divine Tides, this time winning the award for Best Immersive Audio Album.
The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky Kej (@rickykej)

