Actor Ravie Dubey thanked the audience for the response to the 'Ramayana' trailer, sharing a glimpse of his role as Lakshmana. The trailer also revealed Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Ravie Dubey Expresses Gratitude

Actor Ravie Dubey has expressed much gratitude toward the audience for their warm response to the 'Ramayana' trailer. Ravie shared glimpses of his character as Lakshmana, offering a brief snippet of a crucial moment from the story when his mother, Queen Sumitra, instructed him to follow his elder brother, Rama, on his 14-year exile.

"'Regard Rama as your father Dasharatha; regard Sita as myself (your mother); look upon the forest as Ayodhya itself. Depart happily, my dear child!' From the Valmiki Ramayana (Ayodhya Kanda). Maa Sumitra gives her final instructions to Lakshmana right before he leaves for the 14-year exile," Ravie Dubey wrote in his caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312) Concluding the note, he added, "Thank you for your love to us."

Speaking to ANI, Ravie earlier spoke about portraying Lakshmana and shared, "I am excited, with surrender if I can articulate it correctly. Every time I think about the film, every time I think about Ramayana, that's the one feeling I have in my heart: surrender."

Ramayana Trailer and Star Cast

The trailer of 'Ramayana' was recently released and opened with the introduction of Yash as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds. As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The emotional moments continue as Rama accepts Kaikeyi's wish and begins his 14-year exile along with his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. 'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)