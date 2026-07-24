Model Rhiya Ahir, who became a viral face of student protests, welcomed PM Modi's vow for stricter action against paper leak accused but stressed that implementation is crucial, stating, 'To say is one thing, but for it to actually happen is another.'

Viral Protest Face on PM's Paper Leak Vow

Model and actor Rhiya Ahir, who became a viral face of student protests after a video showed her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during demonstrations at Shivaji Park, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of stricter action against paper leak accused, while stressing that implementation of such measures is crucial. Speaking to ANI, Ahir said the Prime Minister's remarks reflected long-standing demands of students and activists protesting over examination irregularities.

"I agree with the Prime Minister, it has to be strict actions towards them," Ahir said, adding, "This is what the demands were." However, she emphasised that announcements must be backed by concrete action. "To say is one thing, but for it to actually happen is another. The alleged mastermind of the 2024 leaks was released on bail and cleared of allegations. I hope this doesn't happen this time," she said.

'We Really Want to See It Happening'

Prime Minister Modi had also spoken about setting up fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases. Responding to this, Ahir referred to a viral social media clip and said, "I know you're going to say that it's going to happen, but we really want to see it happening."

On Protests and Dialogue

Ahir also reacted to activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike after discussions with the government. Wishing him good health, she said, "Holding a fast and holding on to demands are two different things. I'm happy he has broken his fast, but I know he will continue to stand for the demands."

Calling for dialogue between the government and protesters a positive sign, Ahir said, "The more people joining the conversation is beautiful, but something has to come out of the conversation. I hope this is fruitful."

'Peaceful Protest is Key'

The 27-year-old model, who gained widespread attention after videos of her blocking a police vehicle during student protests circulated online, urged demonstrators to remain peaceful. "Hold your ground," she said, adding, "The key word before protest is peaceful. Maintain your peace of mind and give peace of mind to others as well" She also appealed to students not to resort to extreme steps. "Your life is way too important. Please don't take it away. Suicide is not an option," she said.

'Not for Fame': Ahir on Viral Moment

Reflecting on the moment that made her a viral figure, Ahir said she acted instinctively while standing up for what she believed was right. "I wasn't thinking about anything, to be honest. I knew I was there for a cause," she said, adding, "If I left that scene, then I would fail myself as a citizen."

Ahir rejected claims that her actions were politically motivated or aimed at gaining attention. "I had a hoodie and a cap on. I did not show my face. Please never think this was for fame," she said. She also requested political parties not to use her images and videos for campaigns. "Please do not use my pictures and videos. If you really want to support the movement, show the images and videos of police action and what students have gone through," she said.

'We Don't Have a Conclusion Yet'

On the continuing protests, Ahir said citizens should use every democratic means available, including writing to institutions. "Mail them. Flood them with emails. We don't have a conclusion yet. It is still open," she said.

Ahir, who has received widespread support on social media following the viral video from Mumbai's Shivaji Park protest, maintained that her role was only a small part of a larger movement. "I did not start this. I do not want to take credit for it. I am just a part of this," she said.

Government Assurances to Protestors

Earlier, Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

"The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing," Wangchuk said. On the other hand, PM Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)