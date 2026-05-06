The trailer for Vishnu Unnikrishnan's new movie, 'Revolver Rinko', is finally here. The film, which looks like a fun-filled entertainer, is set to hit theatres on May 8.

Thaaraka Productions' new film 'Revolver Rinko' is all set to release in theatres on May 8. The movie is written and directed by Kiran Narayanan. Just like its quirky name, the film promises a fun and interesting story, and the trailer for this Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer has just been dropped.

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The story is about a young man named Priyesh, played by Vishnu Unnikrishnan. He comes into a town and helps a group of kids who are big fans of supernatural characters. The film follows his journey as he helps them make their dreams come true. Director Kiran Narayanan has ensured the film places a lot of importance on the children's performances, making it a perfect watch for kids and families.

The young actors in the main roles are Sreepath Yan (known for 'Malikappuram' and 'Sumathi Valavu'), Dhyan Niranjan (from 'Idiyan Chandu'), Adishesh, Visad, and Aavani. The supporting cast is also packed with talent, including Lalu Alex, Binu Sasiram, Vijilesh, Sanju Sivaram, Saju Navodaya, K.P.A.C Muhammed, Ansha Mohan, Marina Michael, Anjali Nair, Shiny Sara, Adinad Sasi, Dipin Babu, Sabu, and Praudheen.

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The film's music is composed by Ranjin Raj with lyrics by Kaithapram. Faisal Ali is the cinematographer, and Ayub Khan has handled the editing. The rest of the crew includes Arun Krishna for art direction, Baiju Sasikala for makeup, and Sujith Mattannur for costumes. The action scenes are directed by Phoenix Prabhu.

Other key team members are Shibu Raveendran (Chief Associate Director), Sanjay G. Krishnan (Associate Director), Chandramohan S.R. (Project Co-ordinator), and Pappachan Dhanuvachapuram (Production Executive).

The PR is managed by Manju Gopinath, with sound effects by A.B. Jubin and sound mixing by Abhiram U. B. Stills are by Shalu Peyad, VFX by T.M.E.F.X., digital PR by Vinu Vijay, and designs by Yellow Tooths.