Vishnu Unnikrishnan's new film 'Revolver Rinko' is a fun ride about a group of kids who try to make a superhero movie to help their friend. It's a story about filmmaking, friendship, and chasing dreams, directed by Kiran Narayanan.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan's latest film, 'Revolver Rinko', is a story about making a movie. The plot, written and directed by Kiran Narayanan, is quite interesting.The story kicks off when three kids, inspired by the hit film 'Minnal Murali', get a brilliant idea. They decide to make their own movie to help a friend who is going through a tough time and boost his confidence. But being kids, they have no clue where to start. That's when Priyesh, played by Vishnu Unnikrishnan, enters the picture. He's an aspiring filmmaker whose only experience is directing music albums.Priyesh takes on this big challenge, and the film follows the hilarious and heartwarming journey of this unlikely crew trying to make a movie. The film also shines a light on the real struggles young filmmakers face, especially when working with a small budget. It's a story that will resonate with anyone who has a big dream.The movie is presented in a way that's perfect for kids and families, with the child actors getting a lot of screen time. Friendship is the real hero of this film. Every time the characters face a problem, their bond helps them find a way out. Early reports say the film is getting a great response from the audience after its first show.Packed with comedy, 'Revolver Rinko' gets a lot of applause for the performances of Vishnu Unnikrishnan and the talented child actors. The director has also cleverly woven in a superhero element without overdoing it.The main child actors are Sreepath Yan (known for 'Malikappuram' and 'Sumathi Valavu'), Dhyan Niranjan (from 'Idiyan Chandu'), Adishesh, Visad, and Avani. The supporting cast includes well-known actors like Lalu Alex, Binu Sashiram, Vijilesh, Sanju Sivaram, Saju Navodaya, K.P.A.C Muhammed, Ansha Mohan, Marina Michael, Anjali Nair, Shiny Sara, Adinad Sasi, Dipin Babu, Sabu, and Praudheen. The film is produced by Tharaka Production. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source