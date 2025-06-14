Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews might dream of teaming up professionally, but one veteran thinks it could lead to more harm than good. Here’s what he had to say.

Rhea Ripley continues to be one of WWE’s most popular stars, especially after her rise alongside Dominik Mysterio as “Mami.” While her in-ring presence remains a stronghold on RAW, her personal life with AEW’s Buddy Matthews adds another layer to her story. The couple tied the knot in June last year and have maintained a steady relationship despite working in different companies.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Matthews spoke positively about the idea of working with his wife someday, should the opportunity present itself. It was a light-hearted yet hopeful statement that sparked curiosity among fans.

However, not everyone thinks it would be a wise decision

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws on WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was firm in his view that the idea might backfire. The former WWE writer compared the possible outcome to the infamous pairing of Marc Mero and Sable, suggesting that Ripley’s star power could easily overshadow Matthews, just as Sable’s did Mero’s in the late 90s.

"All I'm thinking of is Marc Mero and Sable," Russo said. "Because without a question of a doubt, Rhea Ripley would be Sable and Buddy Matthews would be Marc Mero."

Russo further emphasized that, from his years of experience in the industry, couples working in the same promotion often face more strain than those who don't. He listed former wrestling couples like DDP and Kimberly, Gangrel and Luna, and Chris Candido and Sunny, relationships that reportedly suffered under the weight of backstage politics, ego clashes, and constant proximity.

“My feeling is the relationship would be a lot better if they worked for different companies,” he added. “I think it is 1000% healthier.”

Interestingly, while Russo highlighted failed relationships from the past, there’s no shortage of high-profile WWE romances that also ended, even without full-time collaboration. John Cena and Nikki Bella famously broke off their engagement after a very public proposal, and most recently, Charlotte Flair and Andrade finalized their divorce.

Whether Ripley and Matthews ever team up remains to be seen. But if Russo’s track record of industry predictions holds any weight, the couple may be better off keeping their personal and professional paths separate, for now.