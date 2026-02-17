'Reservation Dogs' star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will join Antony Starr ('The Boys'), Oliver Edis, and Annabel Wolfe in Netflix's Australian-based series 'Breakers'. Woon-A-Tai will play a shy teen on a surf trip in the currently filming show.

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Joins Antony Starr in Netflix's 'Breakers'

'Reservation Dogs' star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai has been roped in for a key role in Netflix's Australian-based series 'Breakers', which also features Antony Starr, Oliver Edis, and Annabel Wolfe.

As previously announced, Starr ("The Boys," "Banshee") is also executive producer of the project and will play Brando on the show. In "Breakers," Woon-A-Tai will play Elliott, described as a working-class, shy teen from Rhode Island to comes to an Australian commune for a surf trip before "adult life." Edis will play Flynn and Wolfe plays Harper, as per Variety.

Supporting Cast Announced

Joining the show's supporting cast are Asher Yasbincek ("Heartbreak High") as Maggie, David Howell ("Run") as Iggy, Tyroe Muhafidin ("The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power") as Danno, Tom Dawson ("Tenzing") as Don, Sherry-Lee Watson ("Heartbreak High") as Astrid, Lu Miller ("Nansie") as Amara, Eliza Learmonth ("Baby Shower") as Clementine and Brodie Townsend ("Heartbreak High") as Kurt.

Production and Premise

Production on "Breakers" is currently underway in Western Australia. The logline of the show read, "Two best friends go backpacking in Australia and are soon drawn into a seemingly perfect community of surfers led by a charismatic but mysterious figure."

Mary Nighy ( Say Nothing; Industry ) and Ng Choon Ping ( What It Feels Like for a Girl; Femme ) serve as directors, with Nick Pitt ( Black Mirror - Hang the DJ ) producing. (ANI)