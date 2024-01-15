Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renowned Malayalam music director K J Joy passes away in Chennai

    Malayalam music director KJ Joy who composed music for over 200 films passed away on Monday (Jan 15) in Chennai. He is also known for being the first techno musician in the Malayalam film industry.

    Aishwarya Nair
    Chennai: Popular Malayalam music director K J Joy passed away on Monday at around 2.30 am in Chennai. He was 77. Joy, a native of Thrissur, has composed for more than 200 films. The funeral will be held in Chennai on Wednesday. After having a stroke, he was bedridden. Joy created songs that enthralled the Malayali audience and moved them to his upbeat music. His other claim to fame is that he was the first techno musician in the film industry. He was the first to use the keyboard in South Indian cinema.

    The veteran music director MS Viswanathan introduced Joy to the music industry.  His previous role in the songs directed by MSV was that of an accordionist. Acknowledging his talent, MSV urged Joy to pursue music directing.

    His first film was Love Letter in 1975, with Bharanikavu Sivakumar and Sathyan Anthikad as the lyricists. He has composed music for more than 200 films including, ‘Ivan ente priyaputran’, ‘Chandanachola’, ‘Aradhana’, ‘Snehayamuna’, ‘Mukkuvane snehicha bhootham’, ‘Manushyamrigam’, ‘Sarpam’, ‘Shakti’, etc.
    Joy is also recognised for bringing keyboards and other contemporary technology to the music industry. Even now, the crowd still enjoys Joy's western-style compositions.

