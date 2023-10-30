Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renjusha Menon no more: Malayalam actress' last Instagram video before suicide grabs attention

    Malayalam TV serial actress Renjusha Menon was found dead in her flat in Thiruvananthapuram. She has acted in several television serials and films in Malayalam. The reason for her death is yet to be ascertained. Her last Instagram post grabbed attention.
     

    Rashmi Kuttan
    Malayalam serial and film actress Renjusha Menon was found hanging dead in her flat in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 35. The cause of Renjusha's death is not clear. Renjusha and her husband have been living in a Sreekaryam flat for the past few years.

    Meanwhile, her last Instagram post grabbed the attention of audiences. The funny reel was created with her co-star,  Sreedevi Anil. The video was posted 16 hours before her death.

     

    Ranjusha Menon was in the TV shows "Anandaragam" on Suriya TV, "Varan Doctoran" on Kaumudi TV, and "Enrei Mataav." The police are now looking into a case related to her, and her relatives have come back to Thiruvananthapuram after hearing about what happened.

    Ranjusha Menon came to the cinema from Malayalam television serials. Ranjusha has acted in lead roles in many serials like Nizhalattam, Makalude Amma, Balamani and many other serials that are currently being telecasted. Ranjusha also acted in many films like Talappav, Bombay March 12, Lisammayude Veedu, One Way Ticket, Classmates, Marrykondoru Kunjadu and many more. Ranjusha, who is also a good dancer, has also taken a degree in Bharatanatyam after completing her post-graduation in English.

    She was also featured in the sitcom "Varan Doctaranu" in a humorous role. She also received recognition for her roles in "Ente Mathavu," "Mrs. Hitler," and other programmes. She appeared in serials as well as the celebrity cooking programme "Celebrity Kitchen Magic" as a 

