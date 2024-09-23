Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

Silk Smitha, a South Indian cinema icon, died 28 years ago on September 23, at the age of 36. Born Vijayalakshmi, she rose from poverty to stardom, acting in 450 films over 17 years.

September 23, 2024, marks 28 years since the shocking demise of Silk Smitha, an artist whose impact on South Indian cinema remains unparalleled. Despite being an integral part of the industry during her lifetime, Smitha was largely overlooked until after her death.

Born Vijayalakshmi, Smitha's journey was a rags-to-riches tale. Forced to drop out of school in the fourth standard due to poverty, she rose to become one of the most sought-after actors in South Indian cinema. Her film debut was in the 1978 Kannada film "Bedi," followed by her breakthrough role as Silk in the 1979 Tamil film "Vandichakra."



Smitha's presence soon became a guarantee for box office success, with filmmakers clamouring for her involvement. She commanded higher fees for even cameo appearances than leading ladies, solidifying her status as a superstar. Over 17 years, Smitha acted in an astonishing 450 films, captivating audiences with her mesmerizing screen presence. Seen as a sex symbol during her heydays in cinema, Smitha's fans were even willing to buy fruits bitten by her at exorbitant rates.



Tragically, Smitha's life ended abruptly on September 23, 1996, at the age of 36. Her body was found hanging at her Kodambakkam residence, with investigations confirming suicide. However, the reasons behind her decision remain unknown, leaving fans and industry insiders searching for answers. Those who queued up for Silk Smitha's date and thronged the theaters on the first day to watch her films was not there to catch a last glimpse of her. Like an orphaned corpse, she was cremated somewhere in the city of Madras.



In the years following her passing, Smitha's legacy has undergone a significant reevaluation. Films inspired by her life have emerged in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, acknowledging her contributions as an artist and individual. The delayed recognition is a testament to the enduring impact of her work.

