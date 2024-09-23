Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

    Silk Smitha, a South Indian cinema icon, died 28 years ago on September 23, at the age of 36. Born Vijayalakshmi, she rose from poverty to stardom, acting in 450 films over 17 years.

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    September 23, 2024, marks 28 years since the shocking demise of Silk Smitha, an artist whose impact on South Indian cinema remains unparalleled. Despite being an integral part of the industry during her lifetime, Smitha was largely overlooked until after her death.

    Also Read: Rajinikanth slept on floor while Amitabh Bachchan used AC car

    Born Vijayalakshmi, Smitha's journey was a rags-to-riches tale. Forced to drop out of school in the fourth standard due to poverty, she rose to become one of the most sought-after actors in South Indian cinema. Her film debut was in the 1978 Kannada film "Bedi," followed by her breakthrough role as Silk in the 1979 Tamil film "Vandichakra."


    Smitha's presence soon became a guarantee for box office success, with filmmakers clamouring for her involvement. She commanded higher fees for even cameo appearances than leading ladies, solidifying her status as a superstar. Over 17 years, Smitha acted in an astonishing 450 films, captivating audiences with her mesmerizing screen presence. Seen as a sex symbol during her heydays in cinema, Smitha's fans were even willing to buy fruits bitten by her at exorbitant rates.


    Tragically, Smitha's life ended abruptly on September 23, 1996, at the age of 36. Her body was found hanging at her Kodambakkam residence, with investigations confirming suicide. However, the reasons behind her decision remain unknown, leaving fans and industry insiders searching for answers. Those who queued up for Silk Smitha's date and thronged the theaters on the first day to watch her films was not there to catch a last glimpse of her. Like an orphaned corpse, she was cremated somewhere in the city of Madras.


    In the years following her passing, Smitha's legacy has undergone a significant reevaluation. Films inspired by her life have emerged in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, acknowledging her contributions as an artist and individual. The delayed recognition is a testament to the enduring impact of her work.

    Also Read: Prabhas tops Pan-India star list, Jr NTR or SRK or Allu Arjun? Who holds second spot?

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monica Geller is alive and...', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH ATG

    'Monica Geller is alive and..', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH ATG

    Deepika Padukone shares hilarious Instagram reel on new-born eating habits - WATCH

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH) RBA

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Telugu, talks about Jr NTR, Sridevi and more (WATCH)

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Ed Sheeran light up Brimingham stage with iconic mashup NTI

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Ed Sheeran light up Birmingham stage with iconic mashup

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Here's how actress reacts to rumours RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Here's how actress reacts to rumours (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    Do you know honey never expires? Know amazing fact RKK

    Do you know honey never expires? Know amazing fact

    Kerala: Venad Express passengers suffer overcrowding crisis; protests erupt anr

    Kerala: Venad Express passengers suffer overcrowding crisis; protests erupt

    Rajinikanth slept on floor while Amitabh Bachchan used AC car RBA

    Rajinikanth slept on floor while Amitabh Bachchan used AC car

    Monica Geller is alive and...', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH ATG

    'Monica Geller is alive and..', Courtney Cox celebrates 'FRIENDS' 30 year milestone - WATCH

    Reliance Power hits upper circuit as shares rise for 8th consecutive session AJR

    Reliance Power hits upper circuit as shares rise for 8th consecutive session

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon