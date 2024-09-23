Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth slept on floor while Amitabh Bachchan used AC car

    In a candid revelation, Amitabh Bachchan shared an intriguing anecdote about his experience working with Rajinikanth during the shooting of their film 'Vettaiyaan.' Bachchan recounted how Rajinikanth would often choose to rest on the floor during breaks, while he himself preferred the comfort of his air-conditioned car. This simple yet powerful contrast in their demeanors highlights the humility and down-to-earth nature of Rajinikanth, further solidifying his image as a true people's star.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film 'Vettaiyaan- The Hunter' is all set to release on October 10 as a Dussehra special. As part of the promotions, a grand audio launch was held in Chennai. Amitabh Bachchan could not attend this event but sent his voice note. This was played in the show.. Talking about Rajinikanth.. Bachchan told interesting things. Those things are going viral now.

    Amitabh Bachchan said... 'When we had to shoot for the movie 'Hum', Rajinikanth used to sleep on the floor during breaks. I used to sleep in my AC car. But seeing Rajinikanth sleeping on the floor, I came out of the AC car. Amitabh praised Rajinikanth as the biggest superstar of all.

    Rajinikanth said.. 'Amitabh Bachchan suffered huge financial losses as a film producer. At one point he was unable to even pay his watchman. With this, he did not understand what to do. At that time, he put up for auction his favorite Juhu house. Then the whole of Bollywood laughed at him. Even though he fell, he got back on his feet in exactly three years.

    And Amitabh worked hard after that by doing every ad that came his way from Kaun Banega Crorepati. He worked very hard for that. Even at the age of 82, he worked for more than 10 hours a day. He showed that wherever he fell, he was the same again. He bought back three more houses along with his house in Juhu.' Rajini said.

    Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth shared a rare thing. Once Amitabh had a terrible accident. At that time Indira Gandhi went abroad for a conference. She came to India after learning about the accident. Everyone came to know that Rajiv Gandhi and Amitabh ji studied together. It was then that everyone came to know that he had close contacts with the Gandhi family.

    Amitabh ji's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a great writer. When he was in trouble, he could ask anyone for help by mentioning his father's name. But, he did not do such a thing. Even in difficult times, he stood on his own feet. Rajinikanth said that Amitabh is an inspiration to everyone.

    Vettaiyaan is Amitabh's first Tamil film. The shooting of this film has already been completed and the film is slated to release on October 10. While Rajinikanth plays the role of a police officer in the film, Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Kannada Kishore, Raghu Ramesh and others played the lead roles. The film is produced by Subhaskaran under Lyca Productions, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Amitabh played the role of Satyadev in Vettaiyaan.

