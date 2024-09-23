Prabhas tops Pan-India star list, Jr NTR or SRK or Allu Arjun? Who holds second spot?

Tollywood introduced the concept of Pan-India cinema, and its heroes are dominating the scene. Prabhas stands tall as the number one Pan-India star. But who claims the second spot? Read on to uncover the identity of the star who has secured the second position.

Currently, the Indian film industry is experiencing a Pan-India mania. Our Telugu heroes are making waves and captivating audiences across languages, garnering fans nationwide. This trend, which began with Baahubali, continues to thrive. Even smaller heroes from Tollywood are making their mark in the Pan-India arena, starring in big-budget films released in over five languages. The craze for Telugu cinema is evident in the widespread appreciation for our stories and films.

However, neither Bollywood, which once ruled the Indian film industry, nor Tamil cinema has been able to deliver Pan-India films. Currently, Prabhas reigns supreme as the number one Pan-India hero. It's safe to say that no other hero enjoys such immense popularity in the Pan-India landscape. While Prabhas holds the top spot, many wonder who occupies the second position. Is it another Telugu hero, or someone else entirely?

The Pan-India hero who follows Prabhas is none other than Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, he has secured the second position among Pan-India heroes. While Prabhas has been on a roll with Pan-India films from Baahubali to Kalki, Shah Rukh Khan has impressed the Pan-India audience with Pathaan and Jawan, both of which crossed the 1000 crore mark. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan occupies the second place.

It's true that no one can dethrone Prabhas from the first position anytime soon. However, there's a possibility of Shah Rukh Khan's position being challenged. This is because only two of Shah Rukh Khan's films have grossed over 1000 crores, and his subsequent release, Dunki, didn't make a significant impact.

Ram Charan and NTR emerged as Pan-India stars with RRR. Ram Charan's Game Changer is gearing up for release, and it remains to be seen what impact this film will have on a Pan-India level. If it becomes a super hit and collects 1000 crores, it could potentially match Shah Rukh Khan's position.

NTR's Devara is also set for release on the 27th of this month. The film's promotions are in full swing, targeting a Pan-India audience. If Devara creates a sensation, it could very well challenge Shah Rukh Khan's standing. While Prabhas's position seems unshakeable, Shah Rukh Khan's spot is not as secure.

Along with these two heroes, Allu Arjun also gained a Pan-India image with Pushpa. Now, with Pushpa 2, the Icon Star is also entering the competition. With these three heroes in the fray, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Bollywood heroes. It's safe to say that Tollywood is currently dominating the Pan-India scene. Even if Bollywood actors attempt to make a comeback, it will take considerable time for them to reach this level of success.

