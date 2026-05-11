Reliance Foundation and ORF shared insights from a 10-year study across 3,000 villages, highlighting how community-led development and strong local institutions are key to creating 'Atmanirbhar Gaon' or self-reliant villages in India.

Reliance Foundation and Observer Research Foundation (ORF) presented insights from a study based on development work carried out over the last 10 years in nearly 3,000 villages across four states of India. The study focused on how stronger local institutions and community participation can help villages move towards becoming "Atmanirbhar Gaon" or self-reliant villages. The findings were shared during a roundtable discussion titled "Towards an Atmanirbhar Gaon: What Lies Ahead for Rural India in the Next Decade" held in New Delhi. Policymakers, development experts and sector leaders took part in the discussion on the future of rural transformation in India.

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The Study's Scope and Key Findings

The study examines the long-term impact of interventions over 10 years, across four clusters: Balangir (Odisha), Mandla (Madhya Pradesh), Adoni (Andhra Pradesh), and Radhanpur (Gujarat). It delves deep into the livelihoods and living standard changes for 2,100+ households across four clusters to appraise the impact of these interventions.

The evidence-based insights and ground-level learnings of the publication were presented by Dr Soumya Bhowmick (ORF) and Dr Saji M. Kadavil (Reliance Foundation). It highlights how integrated, community-led development models are contributing to sustainable rural transformation and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

A key insight from the study is that long-term rural transformation requires integrated approaches and calls for strong collaboration across community-led institutions, civil society, research, private sector and government stakeholders to scale successful models that strengthen rural India.

Expert Insights on Rural Transformation

At the roundtable in New Delhi, policymakers, development practitioners, and sector experts reflected on pathways for rural transformation in India. As per a press release, Nilanjan Ghosh, Vice President, Development Studies, ORF, underscored the importance of context-driven progress, stating that "True progress is context-driven, rooted in resilience, inclusion and sustainability. When institutions evolve, communities find agency, and stakeholders work together through integrated action, we move beyond poverty alleviation towards creating self-reliant ecosystems that are robust, replicable and built for long-term change."

Sudarshan Suchi, Chief Development Officer, Reliance Foundation, highlighted the role of community ownership and collaboration. "An Atmanirbhar Gaon is built when communities find their voice, strengthen local institutions, and come together to co-create solutions. Through collaboration, resilience, and collective action, Reliance Foundation aims to bring people together and continuously raise the bar for self-reliance," he said, as per press release.

Emphasising institutional strength and technology-led transformation, Abhinav Sen, Head, Rural Transformation Programme, Reliance Foundation, said, "Through convergence, community participation, and the power of data and AI, Gram Panchayats can be enabled to strengthen local governance, helping create resilient, inclusive and future-ready villages."

Future Pathways and Focus Areas

The discussion also focused on ways to strengthen local institutions, improve livelihoods, increase participation of women and youth, and encourage responsible use of digital technology in villages. Participants also spoke about the need to protect the environment while planning future rural development.

The roundtable ended with a shared focus on creating stronger village institutions and building self-reliant and sustainable rural communities across the country. (ANI)