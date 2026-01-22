Reliance Digital's Digital India Sale runs until Jan 26, 2026, offering up to Rs 26,000 instant bank discounts and cashback. Deals are available on electronics and home appliances at Reliance Digital, MyJio stores, and online.

Reliance Digital has announced the return of its much-loved Digital India Sale, bringing consumers a power-packed lineup of offers across electronics and home appliances. Starting today through January 26, 2026, customers can enjoy exceptional savings with up to Rs 26,000* instant bank discounts, up to Rs 30,000* cashback on consumer durable loans, and a 5 per cent unlimited discount on UPI payments*. Designed to make technology upgrades more accessible and affordable, the sale offers compelling deals across leading brands and product categories. The Digital India Sale is available at all Reliance Digital and MyJio stores nationwide, as well as online at www.reliancedigital.in.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Blockbuster Deals on Electronics

Some of the blockbuster deals include: Never-before seen price slashes on popular iPhone models - up to Rs 20,000* discount on MRP, additional bank discounts and exchange offers up to Rs 21,000*.

iPhone Offers

iPhone 15 128 GB starting from just Rs 49,990* & EMIs starting from Rs 2,888*; iPhone 16 128 GB starting from Rs 57,990* & EMIs starting from Rs 3,388*; and iPhone 17 256 GB starting from Rs 78,900* & EMIs starting from Rs 3,454*. iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB starts from Rs 130,900* & EMIs starting from Rs 11,242*.

MacBook and TV Deals

MacBook Air M2 for just Rs 64,990*/- Includes Rs 4,000* cashback plus FREE Microsoft Office worth Rs 6,899*.

Exciting offers on Large Screen TVs - Buy Toshiba 65" QLED at just Rs 44,990* with 2 years warranty. Upgrade to 5.1 Channel Soundbar starting at just ₹14,990*, Buy any TV and get additional discount up to Rs 10,000* on select Soundbars.

Home Appliances and Special Offers

Get 2 Reconnect products at just Rs 899*. Choose any two from 20W charger, 10,000 mAh power bank, or neckband.

Buy Home & Kitchen Appliances worth Rs 5,000* or more and get assured freebies worth up to Rs 7,990*, in addition to discounts of up to 50% on select products.

Refrigerator, Washing Machine and AC Deals

Buy refrigerators starting at just ₹7,999*, Double Door refrigerators starting at Rs 19,990*, Side by Side refrigerators starting at Rs 39,990*.

Get an Iron at Rs 9*, Boat Sound bar at Rs 49*, or Havells Air fryer at just Rs 99* on purchase of select refrigerators.

Buy 10 Kg AI front load washing machine starting at Rs 37,490* and get assured gifts worth Rs 5000*.

Get BPL "Direct Speak" 1.5T 3 Star AC at Rs 32,990*.

Get a free minibar with select 1.5T 5 Star ACs.

These exclusive offers blend instant savings, bank cashback, and exchange benefits, making tech upgrades easier during the Digital India Sale.