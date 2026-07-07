The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge held its European Jury in Paris, evaluating six semi-finalists. Hosted with FHCM, the event celebrated the India-France partnership. Yoshita 1967 by Anil Padia was named the European Finalist.

R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (CDC), the flagship circular fashion initiative by R|Elan™, the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week, successfully convened its European Jury on July 5 with an exclusive cocktail evening at Le Meurice, Paris, on the eve of Paris Haute Couture Week. The event marked a significant milestone under the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and was hosted in collaboration with the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) and the Embassy of France in India.

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Bringing together leading voices from global fashion, sustainability and creative industries, the European Jury evaluated six outstanding semi-finalists advancing design innovation in circular fashion, according to a press release. Against the backdrop of Le Meurice, the celebration featured keynote addresses by Pascal Morand, Executive President, Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, each reflecting on the growing partnership between France and India in advancing circular fashion and recognising the opportunities created for emerging talent by R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge.

The European Jury

The European Jury comprised of Pascale Mussard (Vice-President, The Fondation Hermès; President, Villa Noailles), Sara Sozzani Maino (Creative Director, Fondazione Sozzani), Serge Carreira (Director, Emerging Brands Initiative, Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode), Diane Pernet (Founder & Director, ASVOF), Anne-Gaëlle Lamort (Sustainability Innovation Lead, Kering) and Katell Pouliquen (Editorial Director, Marie Claire France).

Showcasing Circular Innovation: The Semi-Finalists

Representing some of Europe's most promising emerging voices, the six semi-finalists who presented to the jury showcased diverse approaches to responsible design, material innovation and craftsmanship. Coccellato (France), founded by Iman Coccellato, reimagines contemporary eveningwear through timeless silhouettes crafted exclusively from deadstock luxury fabrics, elevating existing materials through exceptional artisanal craftsmanship, the release said.

Yoshita 1967 (France), founded by Anil Padia, presented a people-first approach to circularity, combining artisan-led production, handmade techniques and cross-cultural collaboration across Nairobi, Paris and Delhi to preserve traditional craft while creating meaningful social impact. Representing Germany and Ukraine, PLNGNS, founded by Dmytro Hontarenko, showcased an experimental circular ecosystem that transforms discarded sneakers and fashion waste into innovative genderless streetwear, demonstrating how waste can become the foundation for an entirely new design language.

Paris-based designer Matthieu Ruiz explored the intersection of natural dyeing, deadstock textiles and artisanal craftsmanship, creating garments that reconnect people with materials, place and heritage while embracing longevity as a design principle. Portugal's BEHEN, founded by Joana Duarte, celebrated the enduring relevance of traditional craftsmanship through the thoughtful transformation of antique textiles, regional embroidery and deadstock materials into contemporary womenswear.

Meanwhile, Italian label FLORANIA, founded by Flora Rabbiti, showcased a regenerative approach to design, combining discarded garments, innovative fibres and material research to redefine contemporary Made in Italy through circular systems and social innovation.

European Finalist Announced

A defining moment of the evening came with the announcement of Yoshita 1967, founded by Anil Padia as the European Finalist, as the designer joined the jury, programme partners and stakeholders on stage celebrating the programme's continued global journey.

Voices on Collaboration and Innovation

Rakesh Bali, Sr. Vice President - PetChem, Reliance Industries Limited, said they are proud to nurture talent. "Congratulations to Yoshita 1967 by Anil Padia on being named the European Finalist. His work reflects the spirit of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge -- proof that circularity can be a powerful engine for creativity. At Reliance, through R|Elan™, we are proud to nurture emerging talent across the fashion value chain, from the fibres we engineer to the global platforms we create for the designers shaping fashion's more sustainable future."

Anil Padia, Founder of Yoshita 1967, said he is honoured to be selected as the European Finalist for the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026. "France has played a defining role in my creative journey since I moved to Paris in 2013 to study at the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Parisienne (now Institut Francais de la Mode). Over the past five years, I have built my practice between France and Nairobi, inspired by diverse cultures and a shared commitment to responsible craftsmanship. This recognition reinforces our belief in the power of circularity to shape the future of fashion. I am grateful to the distinguished jury and look forward to representing Europe at the Grand Jury in India later this year."

The evening witnessed the presence of established voices from India and France like Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Hema Bose, Christoph Rumpf and representatives from leading French fashion houses, academia and media showcasing their support not only for this pivotal partnership but also to emerging talent, the release said.

Pascal Morand, Executive President, Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) said: "We are very proud to be a partner with this program because of the incredible work it is doing. It was a great jury, and selecting the winner was very difficult given the high caliber of participants. As we look at fashion and couture, we see so much creativity and art, but also new changes with emerging business models and materials. It is essential not only to celebrate creativity but also to identify true innovation. I am also very happy to see the growing relationship between France and India becoming stronger and more developed.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, said the European Jury in Paris marked an important milestone in the global journey of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, bringing together an exceptional community of leaders from fashion, sustainability and the creative industries to celebrate the next generation of circular innovation. "We congratulate Yoshita 1967 by Anil Padia on being selected as the European Finalist and look forward to seeing the brand join an outstanding cohort of innovators at the Grand Jury in India later this year. As the Challenge continues to expand its international footprint, it reinforces our commitment to creating a global platform that champions responsible design, material innovation and the future of circular fashion."

The Global Journey Continues

Following the successful conclusion of the European Jury, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026 will continue its global journey with the United Kingdom Jury on July 9, the Asia Pacific Jury on July 24 and the India Jury on July 28. The regional finalists will then advance to the Grand Jury at the United Nations Headquarters in New Delhi before presenting their work at the finale at the French Embassy in India, during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in October, where the Winner and Runner-Up of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge 2026 will be announced.

With each regional milestone, the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge continues to strengthen its vision of building a global community of design innovators committed to redefining the future of fashion through circularity, the release said. (ANI)

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