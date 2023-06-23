Regina Review: Sunaina’s revenge in crime thriller is intriguing; rage game grabs attention

Actress Sunaina has been turning heads with her powerful performance in the film ‘Regina’ as she portrays a woman out for revenge. The movie is directed by Malayalam director Domin de Silva and has released across theatres today. Here’s what netizens had to say about the film. By Mahalekshmi

Sunaina has taken up an interesting role and her choice is gaining much popular appreciation. Her new film ‘Regina’ has surprised fans with the actress’s new avatar, a woman who satisfies her rage by setting out for revenge. The movie is a full-on action thriller and sets a high pace to give you the perfect adrenaline rush. "Once it was like a dream for me, now it has become a reality. In that way I feel blessed" said actress Sunaina at the promotional event of Regina. Her words ring true as only positive remarks are flowing in both from the audience and the critics.



Director Domin de Silva is debuting in the Tamil industry by making the choice of creating a female centric movie and this is being applauded. Nivas Adithan, Boxer Deena, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Gajaraj, and others are part the supporting cast. Pavi K Pavan has helmed the Cinematography, which is topnotch and some of the frames are absolutely amazing. Satish Nair has done a great job with the background score as well. The film is marketed under the banner of Yellow Bear Productions.

Taking to social media after watching the film, netizens have nothing but praise to bestow on the film and the lead actress Sunaina. Check out a few of their remarks:

With recent promotions of the film taking place in Kochi, the actress was seen making statements as to her casting in the film and her story choices. "The director said that he invited me to act in this film after watching my performance in Sillu Karuppatti,” a movie that she credits in her list of unique choices. She expressed her desire to keep working on different stories and portray characters that are unique, letting her do what she loves and not compromise art for the sake of anything else.

Beginning her career with a web series at a time when it was just beginning its phase in the country, it is quite evident that Sunaina has been on the right track, making commendable choices and being true to the lore. Regina stands a testament to this. Out in theatres now, catch ‘Regina’ starring Sunaina on the big screen.