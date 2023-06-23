Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan-Upasana baby FIRST photos: RRR star holds his baby; poses with wife

    The newborn mother Upasana and her babygirl have been released from the hospital after four days. Following the social media virality of a newborn baby girl's claim to be a mega princess, Ram Charan and Upasana's manager provided clarification and conirmed it to be a false one.

    Ram Charan-Upasana baby FIRST photos: RRR star holds his baby; poses with wife ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    After 11 years of marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a daughter on June 20. On June 19, in the evening, the star wife was admitted to Apollo Hospital, where she gave birth at one in the morning. The new mother and her daughter were recently released from the hospital and spoke to the media. As they left the hospital, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were holding their infant in their arms. The infant's face was concealed. Surekha, the actor's mother, escorted the pair as they made their way to Chiranjeevi's house. Additionally speaking to the media, Ram Charan discussed the wellbeing of his infant and his wife Upasana.

    The hospital was crowded with revellers as soon as Mega Princess' arrival was officially announced. The Mega family, which included the grandparents, Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, Charan's sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja, Niharika Konidela, and many others, paid a visit to the hospital. With crackers, dhol, and freebies, fans flocked in large numbers.

    On social media, a picture of a newborn from the hospital with the caption "Mega Princess" went viral. The infant in the trending image is not Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, the actor's manager revealed.

     

    As a grandfather, Chiranjeevi gave his granddaughter the endearing moniker Little Mega Princess. In addition, he gave information on the newborn girl's birth and expressed his happiness. He told the journalists during his interview that the infant was born at 1:49 am. A happy birth on our favourite day of the week, Tuesday. She allegedly arrived at a favourable period, and the infant's horoscope is also fascinating. Our family has experienced that influence since the beginning. Everything is going well in our family, from Varun's (Varun Tej) engagement to Charan's (Ram Charan) career advancement.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Regina Review Sunaina revenge in crime thriller is intriguing rage game grabs attention (MAH)

    Regina Review: Sunaina’s revenge in crime thriller is intriguing; rage game grabs attention

    Dev Adhikari releases poster of upcoming film 'Bagha Jatin', know release date and more ADC

    Dev Adhikari releases poster of upcoming film 'Bagha Jatin', know release date and more

    Dhoomam 7 reasons to watch the Fahadh Faasil Aparna Balamurali starrer on the big screen (MAH)

    Dhoomam: 7 reasons to watch Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's film on big screen

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance ADC

    Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur captivates audience in her OTT debut, netizens laud her performance

    Anupamaa episode SPOILER: Anuj brings hurt and wounded Anu to Kapadia mansion sparking jealousy in Maya vma

    Anupamaa episode SPOILER: Anuj brings hurt and wounded Anu to Kapadia mansion sparking jealousy in Maya

    Recent Stories

    Regina Review Sunaina revenge in crime thriller is intriguing rage game grabs attention (MAH)

    Regina Review: Sunaina’s revenge in crime thriller is intriguing; rage game grabs attention

    Golden Retriever to Shih Tzu-7 Cutest Dog Breeds RBA

    Golden Retriever to Shih Tzu-7 cutest and friendly dog breeds

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani AJR

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight VKP

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5, bail plea of Swapna Suresh extended anr

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5; Read details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon