Ram Charan-Upasana baby FIRST photos: RRR star holds his baby; poses with wife

The newborn mother Upasana and her babygirl have been released from the hospital after four days. Following the social media virality of a newborn baby girl's claim to be a mega princess, Ram Charan and Upasana's manager provided clarification and conirmed it to be a false one.

After 11 years of marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a daughter on June 20. On June 19, in the evening, the star wife was admitted to Apollo Hospital, where she gave birth at one in the morning. The new mother and her daughter were recently released from the hospital and spoke to the media. As they left the hospital, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were holding their infant in their arms. The infant's face was concealed. Surekha, the actor's mother, escorted the pair as they made their way to Chiranjeevi's house. Additionally speaking to the media, Ram Charan discussed the wellbeing of his infant and his wife Upasana.

The hospital was crowded with revellers as soon as Mega Princess' arrival was officially announced. The Mega family, which included the grandparents, Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, Charan's sisters Sushmitha and Sreeja, Niharika Konidela, and many others, paid a visit to the hospital. With crackers, dhol, and freebies, fans flocked in large numbers.

On social media, a picture of a newborn from the hospital with the caption "Mega Princess" went viral. The infant in the trending image is not Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, the actor's manager revealed.

As a grandfather, Chiranjeevi gave his granddaughter the endearing moniker Little Mega Princess. In addition, he gave information on the newborn girl's birth and expressed his happiness. He told the journalists during his interview that the infant was born at 1:49 am. A happy birth on our favourite day of the week, Tuesday. She allegedly arrived at a favourable period, and the infant's horoscope is also fascinating. Our family has experienced that influence since the beginning. Everything is going well in our family, from Varun's (Varun Tej) engagement to Charan's (Ram Charan) career advancement.