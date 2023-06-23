Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhoomam: 7 reasons to watch Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's film on big screen

    The latest Fahadh Faasil featurette ‘Dhoomam’ is doing the rounds in theatres. The audience have been giving very positive reactions to the film and to the performances on screen. If you’re contemplating about catching this movie, here are a few reasons why a good watch can be expected. By Mahalekshmi

    Dhoomam 7 reasons to watch the Fahadh Faasil Aparna Balamurali starrer on the big screen (MAH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Directed by Pawan Kumar ‘Dhoomam’ starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles is out in theatres. First reviews have brought in some exciting remarks and very positive comments on the film. The film also stars Roshan Mathew and Vineeth in pivotal roles. With this movie, Hombale Productions, the makers of movies like KGF and Kantara are stepping into the Malayalam industry, serving the audience with a thrilling experience.

    With much anticipation as to what can be expected, the audience are caught up in the process of deciding on catching an early show. Here are 7 reasons why you should book that ticket and watch the movie on the big screen.

    The plot
    With a huge chase against time being at the core of the film, the idea of making money and then some more is what the story is based around. This is reflected in the beginning of the trailer, where the character of Fahadh Faasil is seen addressing a meeting about commercializing the tobacco warning at the beginning of screenings. On the run for money, the characters must take a side but the lines are blurred as to where they stand or who they really are.

    Gripping genre
    This is without doubt a thriller film with gripping suspense that will keep you hooked from the beginning to the end. With promises of being an edge-of-the-seat experience, this movie is best experienced in that atmosphere of a theatre. With cheating, kidnapping and a thriller chase that sets the pace of the film, a rush that you ought to have is one for the theatres.

    Captivating Performances
    Fahadh Faasil is not a name that is unknown to the average movie goer. Applauded for his natural talent in acting and his brilliant choice of stories, the actor has once gain brought an intriguing performance on screen. Joining him is the National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali who rose to fame with her impeccable performance in ‘Soorarai Pottru’, and we can expect nothing less than perfection from her appearance as well.

    The ensemble cast
    Alongside the leading actors are also innate talents Roshan Mathew and Vineeth. After a while of being absent from the Malayalam screens, Vineeth is returning with an appearance. Roshan on the other hand has become a sought-after actor with projects in multiple industries including Bollywood. The stellar cast and the bright names associated with the film are reason enough to watch it.

    No linguistic barriers
    The movie is originally made in Malayalam but will be dubbed in different languages for the audience to have an authentic time and engage with the plot naturally. The movie was originally supposed to be Kannada project, but Fahadh Faasil was not interested in starring in a Kannada film. Finally, as per his demands, the movie has become a Malayalam original.

    The makers
    Hombale productions has already set a landmark in their choice of films with KGF and Kantara. Stepping into Mollywood with a cast of big names and a plot so rich, it can only be assumed that they are attempting to hit the mark. Director Pawan Kumar has been rooting for this plot since 2008 and his conviction in the works he engages with shows immense dedication. He has attempted to round up some great talents to bring his vision to light.

    Versatility of the content
    Actor Fahadh Faasil commented on how the language of the film or the geography of the plot’s setting was not important. Pawan Kumar’s films have an inherent social message, a relatable  factor that transcends language and location. Due to this, a shift from the original Kannada to Malayalam did not make a difference as the plot remains authentic because of what it aims at. Such a versatile and adaptable concept is explored in the film.

    Dhoomam is out in theatres from 23 June 2023 and it is a must-watch thriller in the theatres.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
